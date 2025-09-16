For the Record: Yes, the Monster Who Murdered Charlie Kirk is a Leftist

As Matt alluded to yesterday, this apparently needs to be stated clearly and for the record, amid a blizzard of misinformation from the Online Left -- elements of which spent days trying to convince themselves and the broader public that Charlie Kirk's assassin is a right-winger. He is not. There is quite a lot of mounting evidence that confirms that he is, in fact, a left-winger, but the first major clue should have been that he targeted one of the most prominent conservatives in the country for death. That he apparently came from a stable, conservative home is not relevant to identifying his personal politics and motive. Nor is his background in hunting. Nor is his status as a white male. All of these have been cited as specious strands of 'proof' that he was "actually" a right-winger. Wrong. Others tried to cobble together conspiratorial, 'code breaking' theories that he might a right-wing incel type, which is also false.

A Trump donor with the same name as the suspect, a coincidence that stoked conspiracy fires, has been confirmed to be a totally separate individual with no connection to the case. The person sitting behind bars for this heinous act is a leftist, period. That observation of reality is not intended an indictment of the entire Left, as we explained yesterday. But it is intended to obliterate a false fairy tale that has taken root in leftist circles. Look at this:

Heather Cox Richardson, the most popular individual political Substack writer, is spreading utter misinformation about Tyler Robinson to her followers. This piece got over 7,000 likes. She goes on to accuse right-wingers of "using Kirk's murder to prop up their fictional world." pic.twitter.com/JAcWvwOfyn — dylan (@narrenhut) September 15, 2025

By a 5-1 (!) anti-reality margin, Democrats think the leftist who murdered Charlie Kirk is a Republican. https://t.co/HEfm8Zez1y — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 16, 2025



Here is what we know, back in reality:

(1) Utah's governor, who has acquitted himself very well in the leadership department amid this crisis, is a credible and sober voice. He reported prior to the suspect's arrest that he had shared his contempt for Kirk with others, including at least one family member. He'd vowed to 'take out' the man he'd grown to hate. The Wall Street Journal reported, accurately, that the accused killer etched "anti-fascist" and trans-related slogans onto his bullets. The exact contents of those messages, including 'Hey Fascist! Catch!' were confirmed by Governor Cox.

(2) Cox told reporters that the alleged shooter (DNA and written evidence implicates him) was steeped in leftist thought:

NEW: Utah governor Spencer Cox tells @WSJ: “It’s very clear to us and to the investigators that this was a person who was deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.” https://t.co/9UMBrI9MDh pic.twitter.com/YuFNjktehO — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 13, 2025

(3) A high school schoolmate of the man in custody told the Guardian newspaper that the suspect had taken a hard political turn, into an angry, ranting leftist. This anonymous person apparently later got cold feet, once the story was published, and quasi-walked back the claims, supposedly due to an incomplete memory. But the initial account has been vindicated.

(4) Fox scooped over the weekend that the suspect was living with his partner, a trans individual (a male transitioning to female), which could very well play into the motive. Indeed, Kirk was shot as he was answering an audience member's question about trans violence. This, therefore, isn't a random or gratuitous detail:

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me.



The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI.



Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the… — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) September 13, 2025





(5) This romantic partner is allegedly tied deeply into a left-wing trans community online. In case you missed it, the Washington Free Beacon is reporting that the FBI is pursuing leads that members of this community may have had foreknowledge of the murder, based on social media posts (content warning):

EXCLUSIVE:



The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating social media posts by at least seven different accounts that appeared to indicate foreknowledge of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, according to three people familiar with the investigation and screenshots… pic.twitter.com/0irO0HZRvB — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 15, 2025

The posts—one of which referenced the date of Kirk’s assassination, September 10, more than a month before it took place—were all deleted in the days following the killing. Several of the accounts appear to belong to transgender individuals, and at least one of them followed suspect Tyler Robinson's roommate, with whom Robinson was allegedly in a relationship, on TikTok...The FBI has received archived copies of the posts, according to a person who flagged them for the agency. Screenshots of the posts have been circulating online but had not been previously authenticated. While the posts do not establish that any of the individuals knew or conspired with Robinson, the 22-year-old gunman who allegedly shot Kirk, several of them mention the conservative activist by name and fantasize about his death...Another account posted on August 6—more than a month before the shooting—that "september 10th will be a very interesting day." After Kirk’s assassination, the account followed up: "I plead the fifth." The morbid quip was reposted by an account named "churbum75m (SAW TYLER JUNE 30)," who appears to follow Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, on TikTok, where Twiggs’s username is "lanclotl." "itd be funny if someone like charlie kirk got shot on september 10th LMAO," one X account posted on September 3. Minutes after Kirk was pronounced dead, churbum75m posted on X: "WE FUCKING DID IT." ... Several of the accounts under investigation appear to be associated with LGBT subcultures. One individual, "Osamu bin Tezuka," used the X handle "@fujoshincel"...Another user, "@NajraGalvz," who had wished death to Kirk and predicted that "something big will happen" when he set foot on campus, had identified as nonbinary on X...And in a video posted on TikTok the night before the shooting, an individual who appears to be transgender wrote that "charles james kirk…does not know what’s coming tomorrow." ... "This isn’t a threat," the individual added. "It’s a promise." The investigation of the posts comes as the FBI is already examining whether pro-transgender groups knew about Robinson’s plan in advance. That probe, first reported by the New York Post, includes Armed Queers SLC, whose logo features high-caliber rifle bullets.

The shooter is not a right-winger. The people who tried desperately to spin that false narrative were lying (one of the nation's top teachers' union bosses spread this misinformation). His social circle is not comprised of right-wingers. Indeed, he seems to have a seething hatred for conservatives, spilling into unspeakable violence. And he may have had help, or at least well-wishers in advance. We'll need to sort through these sorts of reports and claims in the coming days:

No. The trans lover likely fears being charged with obstruction. The FBI dir revealed in the first interview he did today that through the FBI’s “aggressive interview” tactics, they learned a pre-written Charlie Kirk kill note was made at the shared home & had been destroyed. https://t.co/SfPfY7hrNn — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 15, 2025

Speaking on the “Fox & Friends” television show Monday morning, Mr. Patel said that Mr. Robinson had suggested before the shooting that he was going to kill Mr. Kirk, in a text message exchange and in a written note. He said that the note was destroyed but that the authorities were able to reconstruct it. It was unclear to whom the text message was sent. Mr. Patel did not say how the physical note had been destroyed or if anyone other than the suspect knew about it or had seen it before the shooting.

I'll leave you with disturbing details of another act of terrorism that was attempted in connection to the Kirk assassination. Two men are in custody for allegedly trying to fire bomb a Fox news vehicle that was on scene in Utah as part of the Kirk coverage. The accused culprits' motives have not been fully established, but it looks like we have some significant clues:

NEW: The FBI arrests two men in Utah for allegedly leaving a bomb under a news vehicle



The men, Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, face multiple charges, including Threat of Terrorism, Possessing Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Possessing Explosive Devices. pic.twitter.com/xFPY6lIWK1 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 15, 2025

🚨 NEW: The FBI arrested two men after they allegedly placed a bomb under a FOX 13 News vehicle in Salt Lake City. Officials say the device was lit but failed to detonate.



Anti-Trump signs were found outside of where the suspects were said to be living.



Suspects Adeeb Nasir,… pic.twitter.com/uhYo2ocRu7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2025



There's also this, which are additional, concerning cultural markers in all of this:

1 in 4 self-identified ‘very liberal’ respondents *volunteered* to this pollster their belief that political violence can sometimes be justified. These are the people who support CEO assassins, snipers who shoot bullets through opponents’ necks, and Hamas terrorists. https://t.co/nRTVqcNqci — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 16, 2025

The good news is that nearly 80% of Americans reject efforts to silence speech they find personally offensive, with large majorities of Democrats (77%), independents (80%) and Republicans (82%) all saying violence is never acceptable. The bad news is that the story changes dramatically when looking across generations. While 93% of baby boomers and 86% of Generation X say violence is never acceptable, only 71% of millennials and 58% of Generation Z do.

We have a social media radicalization crisis, a basic decency and morality crisis, and an educational crisis impacting young Americans. The young Left is extremely radical.