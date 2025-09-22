VIP
America's Left-Wing Violence Epidemic Continues

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | September 22, 2025 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

In the wake of the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk, we are having a difficult and necessary conversation about the growing wave of left-wing political violence in the United States, including another apparent act of politically-motivated terror that occurred over the weekend.  Many on the Left, seemingly eager to turn the conversation away from what was done to Charlie, by whom, and why, have taken up the cause of Democratic strategist and part-time comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who has at least temporarily lost his ABC 'humor' show after lying about the political views of the accused murderer.  I've already written about my thoughts on that imbroglio, so I won't recapitulate those points here.  I will, however, note the responses of others -- from the frivolously absurd, to the far more serious:

The list of violent and criminal continues to grow, and the scourge seems to present a pattern:

Some of the 'bothsidesism' being floated by some is belied by both the recent anecdotal evidence and some hard data:


Speaking of patterns, here's another one:

Meanwhile, one of the most famous "progressives" in the country chose to go on television to further disgrace herself and defame a murder victim, on the literal day of that victim's funeral:


Indeed:


I'll leave you with an update on this, which truly has been relegated to something of a shrugging irrelevancy by much of the national 'news' media:

