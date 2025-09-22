America's Left-Wing Violence Epidemic Continues

In the wake of the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk, we are having a difficult and necessary conversation about the growing wave of left-wing political violence in the United States, including another apparent act of politically-motivated terror that occurred over the weekend. Many on the Left, seemingly eager to turn the conversation away from what was done to Charlie, by whom, and why, have taken up the cause of Democratic strategist and part-time comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who has at least temporarily lost his ABC 'humor' show after lying about the political views of the accused murderer. I've already written about my thoughts on that imbroglio, so I won't recapitulate those points here. I will, however, note the responses of others -- from the frivolously absurd, to the far more serious:

This angry leftist has been released within hours of firing gunshots into a media outlet’s office? Is this a dangerous attack on the press, or a good one/not important to talk about? https://t.co/zjgE4KIrkg — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 21, 2025

The guy who shot up the ABC affiliate in Sacramento worked for the CA teachers union. This is how he reacted to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/bK00xWJZ4N — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 20, 2025

This is the guy who allegedly shot up an ABC affiliate in Sacramento the day after a protest was held at the TV station following Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.



The tweets below are how he reacted to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/5JDiA7jJ72 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 20, 2025



The list of violent and criminal continues to grow, and the scourge seems to present a pattern:

This is by my count six arrestable offenses since Charlie’s murder and they’re all left-motivated violence and damage. Crazy guy protecting the shooter, assault on Kirk mourners (TX), vandalism on Kirk vigil (AZ), attempted bombing of a Fox truck, shooting at ABC affiliate. https://t.co/TnpCXY6l8C — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 20, 2025



Some of the 'bothsidesism' being floated by some is belied by both the recent anecdotal evidence and some hard data:

Do they, though?



As far as actual political murders, I can’t think of a single one where any celebration happened on the right.



It’s a point of real differentiation. https://t.co/eIqZGuWn7G — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 20, 2025

They unanimously passed a resolution in her honor & condemned her death, which was inflicted by a crazy person who thought Tim Walz had secretly instructed him to do it. They did not give speeches condemning or defaming her, nor did their base celebrate her murder. Hope this… https://t.co/UTssh0xItM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 20, 2025

1 in 4 self-identified ‘very liberal’ respondents *volunteered* to this pollster their belief that political violence can sometimes be justified. These are the people who support CEO assassins, snipers who shoot bullets through opponents’ necks, and Hamas terrorists. https://t.co/nRTVqcNqci — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 16, 2025



Speaking of patterns, here's another one:

NEW: The man who attempted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh identifies as a transgender woman and was deeply mentally ill and suicidal, according to documents first obtained by @realDailyWire.



Details below: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6vrSK6ljLk — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 19, 2025

Meanwhile, one of the most famous "progressives" in the country chose to go on television to further disgrace herself and defame a murder victim, on the literal day of that victim's funeral:

He was murdered by a leftist for his words. This leading leftist is still calling those words “harmful,” even after he was assassinated for them. And she says she wouldn’t vote for the bipartisan resolution because he was “talking negatively” about her before he ‘passed away.’ https://t.co/WvdTrHVhBb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 21, 2025



Indeed:

A problem with responding to an assassination by harping on what you think was wrong with the victim is it sends the message that the assassin had at least a partial point— that the victim’s acts made the shooting less wrong, even if it was still wrong. https://t.co/ka8oTWVcNW — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 19, 2025



I'll leave you with an update on this, which truly has been relegated to something of a shrugging irrelevancy by much of the national 'news' media:

The Palm Beach Trump assassination attempt was a serious threat that came perilously close to succeeding. It's amazing how little it is discussed today, even with the would-be assassin's trial underway. https://t.co/6JA2sixAI1 — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 20, 2025

