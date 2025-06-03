America, We Have a Serious Hamas Violence Problem

We have a serious problem in this country, and it's been building and metastasizing for quite some time. The scope of pro-Hamas sentiment inside our borders started to become clear within hours of the October 7th massacre in 2023, and that demented cause has further emerged as the hard Left's top cause celebre ever since. A destructive alliance of leftists and Islamists has engaged in relentless lying and propaganda in the service of this cause, inventing and regurgitating false claims of "genocide," intentional massacres of civilians and "mass starvation" to slander and delegitimize Israel, all while shouting the slogans of an explicitly genocidal, civilian-targeting, aid-withholding terrorist organization. Our campuses are hotbeds of "anti-Zionism," with Jew-haters and sundry leftist hangers-on furiously obsessing over the world's lone, tiny Jewish state. The current war was set alight by Hamas, in an orgy of bloodshed and shockingly inhumane barbarity. Members of the aforementioned dirtbag coalition deny, ignore, minimize, justify, and celebrate those attacks. They immediately began dehumanizing the victims, even turning the tearing down of hostage posters into a perverse ritual.

As the war drags on – with its instigators refusing to release the innocent hostages they stole, refusing to surrender, and refusing to stop exploiting their own civilians as shields – their evil-to-ignorant Western fan base continues to reflexively heap scorn and blame upon the Israelis, including through the deployment of complete fabrications. They lie, endlessly, about everything. And their international echo chamber, prominently comprised of proud enemies of Western civilization itself, embraces the lies. Seth Mandel wrote about this phenomenon earlier in the year:

Since much of the world, from media to governments to activist organizations, was looking for any excuse to absolve Hamas and the Palestinians and to cast Israel’s counteroffensive as overly aggressive and counterproductive to boot, its underlying assumptions were accepted and repeated and shaped debate over the war even within Israel itself. And since Israel and the U.S. are democracies, public debate shapes war policy and outcomes as well. In this way, Hamas has stage managed the war to an unprecedented degree. It’s not as though we hadn’t caught Hamas in lies throughout the war, of course. After all, there are two kinds of Hamas statements: lies that have been exposed and lies that have yet to be exposed. There are the big lies worth briefly recounting but which are by no means all of them. Hamas managed to get pretty much every major newspaper and network to double the actual numbers of civilian casualties (there were about 25,000 all considered) and inflated the overall casualty figures. Not only was there no genocide in Gaza, there wasn’t even disproportionate collateral damage. Hamas and its NGO mouthpieces got the world to repeat the threat of looming famine, and the International Criminal Court put out a warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrest on conclusively debunked charges of intentional starvation. (It turned out that Hamas, however, was intentionally starving Israeli hostages.) Early on, Hamas blamed Israel for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza and claimed hundreds were killed. By the time it became clear that a Palestinian rocket was to blame, mob protests against Israel and the U.S. broke out across the world and President Biden’s meetings with Arab leaders were canceled. Hamas has also lied about hostages, announcing the deaths of captives who were still alive. In one case, the terror group forced a female captive to participate in the staging of her own death. Those big lies spawned a thousand little lies. But the point is that reporting on the conflict, which led to weapons embargoes by allies against Israel, was based on lies every step of the way. If you got your news from the New York Times or the Washington Post or the BBC or any number of others, you followed an entirely different war—one that didn’t happen.

"The only way to have your outlet publish a factual accounting of the conflict is by assuming every statement by Hamas is a lie until definitively proved otherwise," he concluded. "If not, you’ll end up with the credibility of—well, of Hamas." Those words continue to hold true. Which brings us to the events of this past weekend. Hamas lied, again, as they always do. Their recent lies have found newly receptive audiences in several Western capitals, where some Left-aligned world leaders have joined the anti-Israel chorus. The United Nations, a notorious hotbed of thuggish anti-semitism and anti-Americanism, has also lapped up Hamas' latest dog breakfast of deceit – even as many people in Gaza continue to take the extraordinary risk of speaking out publicly against what Hamas is doing to them. Tellingly, those who pretend to care about the lives of Palestinians disregard the voices of these unhelpful Palestinians. Their pleas are ignored; Hamas is obeyed. The terrorist group (one of whose remaining leaders was just taken out in a strike, as he hid under a hospital) is livid that Israel, backed by the United States, is managing to deliver humanitarian aid directly to actual civilians, cutting the militants out of the supply chain. This represents a major internal threat to Hamas' grip on power within the territory they've destroyed. The UN is also bothered by this dynamic, which further exposes their scandalous complicity with Hamas.

We know from internal documents that October 7th was green-lit as a means to derail peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Similar forces now believe something must be done to disrupt the successful, Hamas-free delivery of aid to Gazans, so Hamas invented a new lie, and much of the "news" media around the world parroted it instantaneously. Journalists who strain to "fact-check" and question every detail of any assertion by, say, President Trump or the Israel Defense Forces seem to have very little compunction about rapidly shoveling Hamas propaganda into the universe, with little-to-no verification whatsoever. It happens regularly. It's what happened with the "Gaza hospital bombing" lie mentioned above, and it's happened again here. Hamas simply made up a story about the Israeli military murdering a bunch of civilians at an aid distribution site, and the press ran with it immediately. Disgraceful:

CNN and the BBC ran with this story today. But it never happened -- it was a pure fabrication by Hamas and immediately denied by the aid organization where this supposedly happened. But they printed it no questions asked. Who's getting fired? pic.twitter.com/3QmSVgzDrc — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 1, 2025

There are many outlets that need to issue immediate retractions. https://t.co/WbnonZyvHa — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) June 1, 2025

BREAKING: The Gaza humanitarian aid group GHF: “our aid was distributed today again with no incidents. We are aware of the rumors spread by Hamas about death and injuries— they are false and fabricated.” pic.twitter.com/t25MFw2szw — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 1, 2025

This was a lie. There was no attack near the distribution site. The media ran with the lie, only later adding the pushback deep in the post.



And the purpose of the lie is apparent in the only quote they included.



They want Palestinians to stop going to get aid. https://t.co/989bbQahrN pic.twitter.com/6RnMpfjdSm — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 1, 2025



Video footage illustrated that no such attack took place, and the humanitarian group on site confirmed that aid had been distributed without incident. What has actually happened is Hamas threatening and engaging in acts of violence against Gazans who participate in the relief program, since it robs Hamas of key streams of both coercion and income (Hamas habitually steals aid for itself and engages in aggressive gouging against suffering Gazans. The "pro-Palestinian" movement says nothing about this, just as they ignore the cries of Gazans in the streets begging for Hamas to put an end to the suffering). The "Israeli massacre" disinformation crisscrossed the world and sped around virtual spaces with lightning speed. Hamas knows there's a large, devoted audience for anti-Israel misinformation, with willing and eager disseminators littered throughout the international press. They take advantage of that pipeline on a regular basis. Journalists aren't being "fooled" into doing this, over and over again. They do it because they can't resist it. Their newsrooms are populated by leftists who "know" Israel is the villain on the identitarian grievance scale, and who marinate in warped social and social media circles.

The result is an abandonment of journalism and an embrace of fist-on-the-scale activism. It's particularly deranged in this context because the activism is being done on behalf of a genocidal terrorist organization that murders civilians, subjugates women, and executes suspected homosexuals. That's right, Hamas – an antediluvian, theocratic death cult that embodies all the "isms" so-called progressives profess to fight – has somehow attained an extremely privileged position in the hierarchy of "progressive" orthodoxy. It's revolting. And it's dangerous. A recent Hamas-enabling lie about Israel deliberately starving 14,000 Palestinian children to death, which eventually recanted by some of its enablers, made the rounds just before a "pro-Palestine" radical murdered two young people (who turned out to be employees of the Israeli embassy) in Washington, DC. He showed up at an event at a Jewish museum in America's capital city and shot the pair to death, reloading to finish off a young female victim as she tried to crawl away. This monster was steeped in Israel-loathing, America-hating ideology, and was a self-described supporter of Hamas. These lies are deadly.

When people are fed a steady diet of mendacity about "genocide," some will act on those lies. That's why a Hamas supporter set fire to the home of Pennsylvania's Jewish governor, as his family slept upstairs. And it's why an Islamist who is illegally present in our country just firebombed a group of Jews peacefully marching for the safe return of the remaining Hamas-held hostages, burning elderly women in the process:

Video proof. They’re globalizing the intifada — which is explicitly violent — in our cities. Jews and Israel supporters need to be armed in public, as a matter of self defense. People want to harm and kill them. These same people hate armed Jews, both here and in Israel. https://t.co/pCkCqtm2fS — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 1, 2025

There’s video of the attacker at the scene holding alcohol standing over flames yelling to “end zionists.”



But sure, pretty mysterious dynamics at play here. https://t.co/YqX9sdKHih — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 1, 2025

NEW: A Holocaust survivor was among those burned the suspected terror attack in Boulder, according to a friend of the victim who spoke with 9NEWS' @angelinemcccall. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) June 2, 2025



An illegal immigrant and screeching Hamas supporter violently attacking Jews in one of America's most left-wing cities feels like a very dark encapsulation of where we are. (Colorado, incidentally, just changed its laws to make it even harder for the feds to enforce immigration laws, further shielding people like this alleged assailant). Many of our "elite" institutions, from academia to the "news" media, have been indulging (at best) this violent hatred, because "anti-Zionism" has become a dominant, obsessive Shibboleth in "progressive" circles. These institutions have become compromised, or essentially captured, by radicals. Younger generations of the Democratic Party are moving in the same direction. That's why coverage of the attempted assassination by arson in Harrisburg was fleeting, as was the DC executions. And it's why many in the "news" media were already running interference on the Boulder attack, in real time:

CNN spent the last week fabricating stories about Gaza humanitarian distributions, turning anti-Israel hysteria up to an ear-piercing pitch. Now they're passive aggressively questioning whether the pro-Israel protesters set on fire by the Colorado terrorist were peaceful. pic.twitter.com/jEYa9hKXOH — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 2, 2025

Headlines like this are why I left public radio. This is from Colorado’s NPR network.



No mention of antisemitism or even Israel. pic.twitter.com/YROA7YN3cq — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) June 2, 2025

This is anti-journalism, designed to not inform https://t.co/IpG1OuFPYW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 2, 2025

The media is behaving reprehensibly, to the point of putting people in physical danger, which I don’t say lightly https://t.co/zqwa1UYxkN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 2, 2025

How many euphemisms for “Jews” did NBC workshop before they landed on “Gaza hostage awareness marchers”? https://t.co/DbumzAn7Mo — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) June 2, 2025



As I've consistently said, people who engage in violence are responsible for their actions, full stop. Also, when those actions are directly connected to a violent movement, the blast radius of blame expands. The media bears some responsibility on both ends here, for irresponsibly repeatedly promulgating falsehoods that stir violent bigotry, then covering the resulting bigoted violence in a manner that doesn't remotely resemble how they'd treat similar fact patterns under different circumstances:

If a right-wing movement had burned down a governor’s mansion, murdered two foreign diplomats & firebombed kids and elderly people at a peaceful protest — in the span of a few weeks — what would the coverage look like? What sort of “national conversation” would we be having? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 2, 2025



This goes beyond mere bias. Journalists stoke five-alarm fires around "misinformation," rhetoric, and "stochastic terrorism" when they feel like it, but their editorial standards and instincts apply differently to ideologically favored groups – like Hamas supporters – who at the very least make their "side" look bad. Hamas, of course, knows exactly what it sees in all of this, and approves:

Gaza Now (i.e. Hamas) applauds yesterday's terror attack in Boulder pic.twitter.com/pGAaZHflrN — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 2, 2025



There will almost certainly be more violence here at home. "Globalizing the Intifada," "by any means necessary" requires it. Again, we have a serious problem. I'll leave you with these harrowing realities:

They don't accuse you of genocide because they believe it. They accuse you of genocide in order to justify what they want to do to you. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) June 1, 2025

Every American Jew should be carrying. It's a dereliction of duty not to be armed. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 1, 2025

Yes, violence against Jews, the Jewish state, and the Jewish state’s supporters *is* the cause. https://t.co/HtgqK06hKl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 2, 2025



In summary: