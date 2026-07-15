Speaker Mike Johnson Warns the Communist Barbarians Are Inside the Gates

Sunny Hostin Complained About Lindsey Graham's Sister Becoming a U.S. Senator. Her Reason Is Unreal.
Sunny Hostin Complained About Lindsey Graham's Sister Becoming a U.S. Senator. Her Reason...
Trump Just Hammered This Democrat Governor for Banning AI Data Centers
Trump Just Hammered This Democrat Governor for Banning AI Data Centers
After Shooting at Commercial Ships, Iran Threatens Total Shutdown of Middle East Exports
After Shooting at Commercial Ships, Iran Threatens Total Shutdown of Middle East Exports
Nick Shirley and Ron Johnson Blow Lid Off Fraud Pipeline That Sent Cash Straight to Somalian Terrorists
Nick Shirley and Ron Johnson Blow Lid Off Fraud Pipeline That Sent Cash...
Watch This Democrat Candidate Channel Drunken Cheerleader Energy in Cringeworthy Campaign Speech
Watch This Democrat Candidate Channel Drunken Cheerleader Energy in Cringeworthy Campaign...
Jim Acosta Continues His Obsession With the Reflecting Pool
Jim Acosta Continues His Obsession With the Reflecting Pool
The UCSF Chancellor Just Admitted Its Transgender Clinic Harms Children
The UCSF Chancellor Just Admitted Its Transgender Clinic Harms Children
Elissa Slotkin Repeats This Insulting Lie About Married Women Supporting Democrats
Elissa Slotkin Repeats This Insulting Lie About Married Women Supporting Democrats
A New Poll Shows Socialism Isn't As Popular As the Left Wants Us to Believe
A New Poll Shows Socialism Isn't As Popular As the Left Wants Us...
The Biggest Myth About AI Data Centers Just Fell Apart
The Biggest Myth About AI Data Centers Just Fell Apart
New York Just Became the First State to Pass an AI Data Center Moratorium
New York Just Became the First State to Pass an AI Data Center...
A Venture Capitalist Just Ended the Case for the CA Billionaire Tax
A Venture Capitalist Just Ended the Case for the CA Billionaire Tax
Gay Couple Sues Surrogate Mother for Refusing to Abort Child Over Cleft Lip
Gay Couple Sues Surrogate Mother for Refusing to Abort Child Over Cleft Lip
Todd Blanche Is Testifying on Capital Hill Today. Here's What You've Missed.
Todd Blanche Is Testifying on Capital Hill Today. Here's What You've Missed.
Tipsheet

Speaker Mike Johnson Warns the Communist Barbarians Are Inside the Gates

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 15, 2026 2:45 PM
Speaker Mike Johnson Warns the Communist Barbarians Are Inside the Gates
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Speaker Mike Johnson has been sounding the alarm on the communist takeover of the Democratic Party. On July 10, Speaker Johnson laid out the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) platform, showing exactly what they plan to do if they take over control of this great nation.

Advertisement

They will eliminate the U.S. Senate, which is the same thing Hugo Chavez did in Venezuela to consolidate his power, by the way.

Their plans also include replacing the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary who are subordinate to Congress, giving all illegal aliens amnesty, and defunding the Department of War.

The DSA also wants to abolish our Constitution and rewrite it, so you can kiss personal property rights, gun rights, and free speech or religion rights goodbye, too.

Johnson said these barbarians are inside the gates and must be stopped at all costs. This comes on the heels of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dropping an ad warning of the dangers of communism.

Recommended

The Biggest Myth About AI Data Centers Just Fell Apart Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

COMMUNISM CONGRESS CONSERVATISM MIKE JOHNSON REPUBLICAN PARTY

"This isn't campaign rhetoric, it's not hyperbole," Speaker Johnson said. "You see what's happening around America. I am often reminded these days of the writings of the Founders, the warnings of the people who put together the principles that made us the greatest nation in the history of the world. They warned us against times like this."

"Understand that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction," Speaker Johnson continued, "it is not passed along in the bloodstream. Reagan said it must be fought for, must be protected, has to be taught, passed along to the next generation so that they too will understand these principles that hold us together."

"There are a small number of times in the history of America where the actual experiment in self-governance was on the ballot. The idea that we would preserve a constitutional republic, one nation under God, a government of, by, and for the people. All that is in question right now. For the first time really in my lifetime, this is a real question the American people have to decide in November, in a midterm election for Congress and Senate," he said.

"The reason that we are the greatest nation is that we were built on an entirely different and opposing set of values. Congress put 'In God We Trust' above the rostrum because they wanted to remind everybody who would ever serve in this body in Congress that there's a huge distinction between us and the Soviets' philosophy," Speaker Johnson noted. "Communism, Marxism, Socialism ... begins with the premise that there is no God. It's a totally different philosophy."

Advertisement

"Our rights come from our Creator God, they do not come from the government. The communists believe the opposite. They believe that ... the state is god. The state is what gives you all your rights. And, you know what? The state can also take those rights away. And that's exactly what happens. It's inevitable. Communism and this philosophy have led to the murder of tens of millions of innocent people in the 20th century alone. It is a nightmare. It is a trail to certain death," he said.

Johnson emphasized that too much is at stake to risk it on communism.

"The DSA published their platform," Johnson added. "I read it out at an event a few weeks ago and they made an ad mocking me reading their platform. Now, they didn't put the clips with the worst parts of it ... of course, they want to pack the Supreme Court, and they want a unicameral legislature, they want the House to run everything, abolish the Senate, because they believe the House would be run by Marxists, communists. They'd be able to run the table on everything. They want to remove the President. What they also want to do is abolish all borders. They don't want any borders. They want mass amnesty granted to anyone who can come onto our shores without exception. Even for terrorists and hardened, dangerous criminals."

Advertisement

"They don't want prisons. It's in their platform. They want to remove the carceral state. No prisons. They don't want to fund the police. This is not a game," Speaker Johnson said. "Everybody needs to understand these crazy little mini Mamdanis who are popping up all around the country. They are a danger to you and your family. This is not a game."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Biggest Myth About AI Data Centers Just Fell Apart Dmitri Bolt
Nick Shirley and Ron Johnson Blow Lid Off Fraud Pipeline That Sent Cash Straight to Somalian Terrorists Jeff Charles
Sunny Hostin Complained About Lindsey Graham's Sister Becoming a U.S. Senator. Her Reason Is Unreal. Matt Vespa
A Venture Capitalist Just Ended the Case for the CA Billionaire Tax Dmitri Bolt
After Shooting at Commercial Ships, Iran Threatens Total Shutdown of Middle East Exports Jeff Charles
James Talarico Has Got a Secret Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Biggest Myth About AI Data Centers Just Fell Apart Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement