Speaker Mike Johnson Warns the Communist Barbarians Are Inside the Gates

House Speaker Mike Johnson has been sounding the alarm on the communist takeover of the Democratic Party. On July 10, Speaker Johnson laid out the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) platform, showing exactly what they plan to do if they take over control of this great nation.

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They will eliminate the U.S. Senate, which is the same thing Hugo Chavez did in Venezuela to consolidate his power, by the way.

I had no idea about this.



So there is a playbook that is being followed here.



The DSA is talking about abolishing the entire Senate... they want to consolidate power. Other Socialist/Communist dictators did this before implementing their tyranny. https://t.co/XriEQNKOkz — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 15, 2026

Their plans also include replacing the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary who are subordinate to Congress, giving all illegal aliens amnesty, and defunding the Department of War.

The DSA also wants to abolish our Constitution and rewrite it, so you can kiss personal property rights, gun rights, and free speech or religion rights goodbye, too.

Johnson said these barbarians are inside the gates and must be stopped at all costs. This comes on the heels of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dropping an ad warning of the dangers of communism.

THE BARBARIANS ARE INSIDE THE GATE!



We are fighting right now in Congress over whether we're going to maintain our status as a constitutional republic OR trade that in, dismantle the foundations and GO DOWN THIS DARK ROAD OF DEATH TO COMMUNISM.



THAT is the question. pic.twitter.com/fX51Twhdse — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 14, 2026

"This isn't campaign rhetoric, it's not hyperbole," Speaker Johnson said. "You see what's happening around America. I am often reminded these days of the writings of the Founders, the warnings of the people who put together the principles that made us the greatest nation in the history of the world. They warned us against times like this."

"Understand that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction," Speaker Johnson continued, "it is not passed along in the bloodstream. Reagan said it must be fought for, must be protected, has to be taught, passed along to the next generation so that they too will understand these principles that hold us together."

"There are a small number of times in the history of America where the actual experiment in self-governance was on the ballot. The idea that we would preserve a constitutional republic, one nation under God, a government of, by, and for the people. All that is in question right now. For the first time really in my lifetime, this is a real question the American people have to decide in November, in a midterm election for Congress and Senate," he said.

"The reason that we are the greatest nation is that we were built on an entirely different and opposing set of values. Congress put 'In God We Trust' above the rostrum because they wanted to remind everybody who would ever serve in this body in Congress that there's a huge distinction between us and the Soviets' philosophy," Speaker Johnson noted. "Communism, Marxism, Socialism ... begins with the premise that there is no God. It's a totally different philosophy."

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"Our rights come from our Creator God, they do not come from the government. The communists believe the opposite. They believe that ... the state is god. The state is what gives you all your rights. And, you know what? The state can also take those rights away. And that's exactly what happens. It's inevitable. Communism and this philosophy have led to the murder of tens of millions of innocent people in the 20th century alone. It is a nightmare. It is a trail to certain death," he said.

Johnson emphasized that too much is at stake to risk it on communism.

"The DSA published their platform," Johnson added. "I read it out at an event a few weeks ago and they made an ad mocking me reading their platform. Now, they didn't put the clips with the worst parts of it ... of course, they want to pack the Supreme Court, and they want a unicameral legislature, they want the House to run everything, abolish the Senate, because they believe the House would be run by Marxists, communists. They'd be able to run the table on everything. They want to remove the President. What they also want to do is abolish all borders. They don't want any borders. They want mass amnesty granted to anyone who can come onto our shores without exception. Even for terrorists and hardened, dangerous criminals."

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"They don't want prisons. It's in their platform. They want to remove the carceral state. No prisons. They don't want to fund the police. This is not a game," Speaker Johnson said. "Everybody needs to understand these crazy little mini Mamdanis who are popping up all around the country. They are a danger to you and your family. This is not a game."