Rep. Jayapal Insists Socialism Is Popular, Despite Losing Working-Class Voters

The endgame of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is communism. They've said as much, and they're not shy about how they plan to use the Democratic Party as a skin suit to enact their agenda. Communism killed 100 million people in the 21st century, but the Left will insist 'real communism' hasn't been tried. It has, and it fails, every time. With bloody results.

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Socialism is the ultimate form of control, which is why Democrats have turned a blind eye to the DSA infiltrating their party and, now that it has, the Democrats are starting to low-key panic about what it means. President Trump rightly said communism and Democratic Socialists are the biggest threat facing America; they not only want communism, but they want a dismantling of American and Western civilization.

That's a threat.

Despite that, Rep. Jayapal insists socialism is popular.

Pramila Jayapal: "The reason he is using 'communism' is because he knows socialism is really popular"



The goal of Socialism is Communism. Pramila Jayapal just said the quiet part out loud.



The Democrat Party is gone, they're socialists and communists now. pic.twitter.com/rlsQ7bXCd3 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 30, 2026

That doesn't make sense unless you realize she's talking about its popularity among privileged politicians, whites, and the college-educated. In New York City, middle- and working-class voters broke hard for Cuomo against Mamdani, and in Maine, Susan Collins leads Graham Platner by 21 points among the non-college-educated.

Also, a high-ranking member of the DSA said communism is the goal. Funny how Jayapal didn't mention that.

The beginning to wonder if Democrats even look up the words socialism or communism before they decided these were great ways to run a country.

Based on her statement i'm guessing not. — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) June 30, 2026

They want power. They think this is the way to do it, regardless of what those words mean.

"The reason he is using 'communism'" is because the DSA are communists. Go read their platform. They also admit it. Pramila Jayapal is gaslighting. https://t.co/q6uZCCAVRI — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) June 30, 2026

She knows.

And she approves.

More people need to understand that part, folks.



Socialism is the means by which Communism is allegedly achieved.



We MUST get these traitors out of power. https://t.co/YkMtaNbc8S — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) June 30, 2026

Yes. And denaturalize and deport whenever we can.

Centrally planned economies have never worked, and the fact that they are resonating should be concerning for those of us who are advocates of the free market economy. There are clear pain points for younger people that should be addressed instead of dismissed, otherwise we‘ll… https://t.co/e9tXMkx8Qv — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) June 30, 2026

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"But if we try it this time, we'll get it right!"

That's the Democrats' view.

In fact, the reason Jayapal uses "socialism" rather than "communism" is because socialism has been effectively popularized by the communists. https://t.co/yJyJKMglBB — Dan Proft (@DanProft) June 30, 2026

They're two sides of the same anti-human, anti-freedom, anti-wealth coin. There's no difference between the two ideologies.

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