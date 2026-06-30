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Tipsheet

Rep. Jayapal Insists Socialism Is Popular, Despite Losing Working-Class Voters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 30, 2026 2:30 PM
Rep. Jayapal Insists Socialism Is Popular, Despite Losing Working-Class Voters
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The endgame of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is communism. They've said as much, and they're not shy about how they plan to use the Democratic Party as a skin suit to enact their agenda. Communism killed 100 million people in the 21st century, but the Left will insist 'real communism' hasn't been tried. It has, and it fails, every time. With bloody results.

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Socialism is the ultimate form of control, which is why Democrats have turned a blind eye to the DSA infiltrating their party and, now that it has, the Democrats are starting to low-key panic about what it means. President Trump rightly said communism and Democratic Socialists are the biggest threat facing America; they not only want communism, but they want a dismantling of American and Western civilization.

That's a threat.

Despite that, Rep. Jayapal insists socialism is popular.

That doesn't make sense unless you realize she's talking about its popularity among privileged politicians, whites, and the college-educated. In New York City, middle- and working-class voters broke hard for Cuomo against Mamdani, and in Maine, Susan Collins leads Graham Platner by 21 points among the non-college-educated.

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Also, a high-ranking member of the DSA said communism is the goal. Funny how Jayapal didn't mention that.

They want power. They think this is the way to do it, regardless of what those words mean.

She knows.

And she approves.

Yes. And denaturalize and deport whenever we can.

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"But if we try it this time, we'll get it right!"

That's the Democrats' view.

They're two sides of the same anti-human, anti-freedom, anti-wealth coin. There's no difference between the two ideologies.

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