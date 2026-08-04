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It Sure Looks Like Francesca Hong Called for Violence Against President Trump

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 04, 2026 4:00 PM
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It Sure Looks Like Francesca Hong Called for Violence Against President Trump
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left used to fantasize about assassinating George W. Bush. They even went so far as to make a film about it, titled "Death of a President" back in 2006. It's scary and sick.

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And it hasn't changed in the two decades since. The Left has now adopted the "8647" slogan, which is a thinly-veiled nod to assassinating President Trump. We all know to "86" something means to end it, and even Francesca Hong knows this.

Check out these remarks she made:

"In the restaurant industry, when we're out of something, we say it's 86'd," Hong said. "And I say it's about f***ing time that we 86 Trump. He represents the utter failure of our government to keep us safe from threats both viral and systemic."

This comes from the woman who wants to use violence against ICE, turn Wisconsin into a sanctuary state for illegal aliens, and abolish police and prisons. That's the threat.

Incredible.

Yes, they have.

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We all know this, and the Left can't lie about what it really means. They wouldn't be saying it if it meant anything else.

This is what we call a "permission structure." By calling President Trump Hitler and a Nazi, they're justifying violence against him.

Very bad. Democrats believe political violence is justified if it supports their causes. They despise President Trump and do not believe he should be President. So they say things like this as a signal to their base to attack and harm the President and his supporters.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT | WISCONSIN
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