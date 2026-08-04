It Sure Looks Like Francesca Hong Called for Violence Against President Trump

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left used to fantasize about assassinating George W. Bush. They even went so far as to make a film about it, titled "Death of a President" back in 2006. It's scary and sick.

Advertisement

And it hasn't changed in the two decades since. The Left has now adopted the "8647" slogan, which is a thinly-veiled nod to assassinating President Trump. We all know to "86" something means to end it, and even Francesca Hong knows this.

Check out these remarks she made:

SICK!



Wisconsin Democrat Francesca Hong: "I'd say it's about f***ing time we 86 Trump."



What is wrong with these deranged Democrats? pic.twitter.com/vs7ehu6GqO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2026

"In the restaurant industry, when we're out of something, we say it's 86'd," Hong said. "And I say it's about f***ing time that we 86 Trump. He represents the utter failure of our government to keep us safe from threats both viral and systemic."

This comes from the woman who wants to use violence against ICE, turn Wisconsin into a sanctuary state for illegal aliens, and abolish police and prisons. That's the threat.

Incredible.

They want to kill or intimidate their way back into power. Then kill or intimidate all opposition. They've said it over and over. — Tony Casual (@BumpDatMess) August 4, 2026

Yes, they have.

“86” doesn’t mean “we’re out of something”, it means “dispose of (x)” — Spark Maker (@SparkMaker3) August 4, 2026

We all know this, and the Left can't lie about what it really means. They wouldn't be saying it if it meant anything else.

Insane leftists keep trying to assassinate President Trump because Democrats tell them to. https://t.co/TaiQgBIk07 — Republicans (@Republicans) August 4, 2026

This is what we call a "permission structure." By calling President Trump Hitler and a Nazi, they're justifying violence against him.

murder is bad https://t.co/YhxgdfmYX3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 4, 2026

Very bad. Democrats believe political violence is justified if it supports their causes. They despise President Trump and do not believe he should be President. So they say things like this as a signal to their base to attack and harm the President and his supporters.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.