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John Thune Gives the Middle Finger to the SAVE America Act

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 04, 2026 3:30 PM
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John Thune Gives the Middle Finger to the SAVE America Act
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It shouldn’t surprise anyone, but Sen. John Thune (R-SD) is not responding to President Trump’s calls or the pleas from the base, and has dismissed one of the key parts of the Trump agenda because his weak constitution can’t secure votes. It’s why the panic-driven scum cannot lead. It’s why Bush-era Republicans need to be shown the door. The current time isn’t right for their antics. 

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Voters want legislation; the days of theater and moral victory piling are over. No one cares about confirming Trump nominees, Thune. Not with this bill in the background. No one. 

And the fact that you think that would appease the MAGA base that’s clamoring for this law to be codified is hilarious. Like Joe Biden, Thune, you can’t do the job (via Axios):

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is trying to pack the Senate's final week before the August recess with votes. One item missing from his agenda: President Trump's top legislative priority, the SAVE Act.

Why it matters: Schedules reveal priorities. Thune and Trump's are misaligned.

"I don't think my leadership wants to do it," Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said of a third reconciliation package, which would include parts of the SAVE Act. "I think they're making a huge mistake."

Thune, for the most part, is deferring to new Senate Budget Committee Chair Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who will meet with committee Republicans on Tuesday morning.

Johnson is also keeping his options open, telling Axios it's "possible" a vote on a budget resolution could happen this week.

Some of his committee members are prepared to go further.

"I will do everything possible to have a vote on the budget resolution," Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) told Axios. "I think we need to stay here until we vote on it and figure out a way to get it across the finish line."

Driving the news: Thune told reporters Monday that his immediate focus is avoiding a shutdown.

First up: A short-term funding bill through Dec. 11

Then: A package of 74 nominees, a bipartisan Russia sanctions package and the crypto market structure CLARITY Act.

"And then we'll see from there," he said.

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That’s Washington speak for not on the docket. Stop taking the temperature of the caucus, man. That’s not leadership; that’s all talk, no action. You’ve been in neutral for weeks. You’ve tried passing these tepid votes on parts of the SAVE America Act as if you’re doing something — it’s not fooling anyone, old man. 

Pass the law or change parties. It’s that simple. 

UPDATE: "I'll keep you posted."

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | JOHN THUNE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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