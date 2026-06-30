The DSA Admits Full-Blown Communism Is Its Endgame

Yesterday, CNN's Kaitlin Collins chided President Trump for referring to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), who are taking over the Democratic Party, as 'communists'. According to The Hill, Collins ran interference for the DSA, saying, "“While Democrats themselves have been wrestling with what Tuesday night means for the direction of their party, socialism, much less democratic socialism, is not communism."

Advertisement

Kaitlan Collins pushes back on Trump rhetoric: Democratic socialism ‘is not communism’ https://t.co/9G4J2WBCNU — The Hill (@thehill) June 27, 2026

President Trump is, of course, correct. And that's because one of the DSA's leaders said their endgame is full-blown communism.

Democrat Socialists of America (DSA) top leader David Jenkins: "Our goal is Communism." pic.twitter.com/Kh3irLDLgb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2026

"Our goal is communism," Jenkins said. It doesn't get much clearer than that.

He is a top DSA leader and a member of the National Political Committee, the organization’s highest governing body. He is not a co-chair, but he does sit on DSA’s national leadership, which effectively acts as the organization’s board of directors. https://t.co/x9XcFbtvAm — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) June 29, 2026

So he knows what the organization's goals are.

Mental these people. They just want communism to inflict pain on people. — zentrader (@zentrad25019803) June 30, 2026

Yes, they do. Communism killed 100 million in the 20th century, and they see that as a feature, not a bug.

It is true. When people tell you who they are, believe them.

MAGA has long been criticized for using “Marxist,”

“Socialist,”

“Communist,” and

“Progressive” interchangeably,



like we are too stupid to know the nuanced differences, or like we are exaggerating.



We are not stupid, and we are not exaggerating. https://t.co/xitOnEj5me — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) June 30, 2026

This movement must be nipped in the bud. Communism is bloody, violent, oppressive, and will impoverish all of us.