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Tipsheet

The DSA Admits Full-Blown Communism Is Its Endgame

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 30, 2026 8:00 AM
The DSA Admits Full-Blown Communism Is Its Endgame
AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Yesterday, CNN's Kaitlin Collins chided President Trump for referring to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), who are taking over the Democratic Party, as 'communists'. According to The Hill, Collins ran interference for the DSA, saying, "“While Democrats themselves have been wrestling with what Tuesday night means for the direction of their party, socialism, much less democratic socialism, is not communism."

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President Trump is, of course, correct. And that's because one of the DSA's leaders said their endgame is full-blown communism.

"Our goal is communism," Jenkins said. It doesn't get much clearer than that.

So he knows what the organization's goals are.

Yes, they do. Communism killed 100 million in the 20th century, and they see that as a feature, not a bug.

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Related:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAITLAN COLLINS SOCIALISM

It is true. When people tell you who they are, believe them.

This movement must be nipped in the bud. Communism is bloody, violent, oppressive, and will impoverish all of us.

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