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The Democratic Socialists of America Just Had a Major Vote That Could Impact the 2028 Democratic Primary

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 14, 2026 3:45 PM
The Democratic Socialists of America Just Had a Major Vote That Could Impact the 2028 Democratic Primary
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It appears that the infighting between the DSA rank-and-file and the leadership has already begun. Canary Mission, which has done tremendous work chronicling and reporting on the DSA's attempt to take over, and ultimately dismantle, America.

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They also pointed to the dysfunction of the DSA's recent vote as a sign the party has some serious problems.

The DSA's National Political Committee (NPC) met on Sunday, July 12, to discuss how the DSA will decide whether or not to endorse a candidate in the 2028 Democratic Presidential primary. On the surface, it reads as a vote about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the candidate the most members of the DSA are likely to endorse. But in reality, it's a vote about the DSA's procedural power, and the real question is who is making the decisions.

Is it the NPC and the 2027 convention delegates, or the DSA membership in a direct poll? Each faction of the DSA, which claims to have 120,000 members nationwide, knows that each possibility favors one faction over another

The first faction, the Presidential Exploratory Committee (PEC), proposes that the NPC have the final vote, with the 2027 convention merely ratifying a campaign plan. Then you've got the DSA's Left-leaning caucuses, including Reform & Revolution (R&R), the Marxist Unity Group (MUG), Springs of Revolution, and Liberation, who want the convention to decide on a plan as a 'sovereign democratic body.' The third faction, led by Groundwork and the Socialist Majority Caucus, wants a direct-member poll to decide the endorsement. This last model is what led to the DSA's 2020 endorsement of Bernie Sanders.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM

This matters beyond the DSA convention because we've seen that the organization has influence. It helped elect Zohran Mamdani in New York City, and is backing successful candidates in House and Senate races, including the aforementioned Melat Kiros. If the DSA throws its weight behind AOC, it could shape how the Democratic primary unfolds for 2028.

After the July 12 vote, the DSA decided very undemocratically to allow the 2027 convention delegates to determine who the party will endorse. This means the DSA cannot endorse anyone for another year, and 18 months before the primaries.

Gustavo Gordillo, the co-chair of the New York DSA chapter, is furious.

Another DSA member accused Gordillo of lying, because the reassurance that chapters can still vote doesn't mean those votes will be heard or count for anything.

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And the warring factions turned on one another, with the Bread & Roses delegation siding with the Left DSA groups to kill the idea of the all-member poll.

Others are warning that this puts the DSA on 'the back foot' for 2028.

"Waiting to endorse in August of next year at the convention may mean 6 months+ of vital AOC campaign time where the masses will be mobilizing without intervention by DSA. The worst part is, the members *want to mobilize*, they see the opportunity that this moment represents for socialism and want so desperately to grasp it," Ryder wrote.

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That the DSA is already experiencing internal strife is a good thing for those of us who know what a socialist takeover of the Democratic Party and of America actually means. As the NRCC laid out earlier, the socialists will abolish prisons, give illegal aliens amnesty, defund the police, shred the Constitution, and dismantle America. The DSA has made its agenda clear, too. The goal is full-blown communism. The same ideology that killed more than 100 million people in the 20th century.

The more and the longer they're fighting amongst themselves, the less time they have to mobilize and take down this country.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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