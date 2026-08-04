FIASCO: Max Miller's Lawyer Posted Court Docs That Contained Graphic Images of His Daughter

Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) has been engulfed in a domestic violence scandal involving his former wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), which has created high drama as we enter the final stages of the 2026 midterms. Miller took to Twitter on Sunday to share his side of the story, claiming the two interviews he gave to other outlets did not fully shed light on the truth.

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It was a lengthy video about a messy divorce, with some weird anecdotes and allegations thrown in. Sir, you can be abusive, and your former wife can cook your dinner six days later or whatever. That doesn’t mean anything. He also attributed some of the domestic abuse allegations to Emily Moreno’s mental health issues, or so he says. A lot of this really isn’t any of our business, but this video was a trainwreck. He later attacked Sen. Moreno, another poor decision, and now the Dropbox that was posted with all the documents, as he said in closing, along with a declaration that he’s not dropping out, was uploaded with files that were not supposed to be in there, namely an image of their daughter taken during the child abuse inquiries that could be considered “child sexual abuse material.” Miller’s attorney assumed responsibility for this oversight (via Politico):

New filing from Emily Moreno’s lawyers regarding Miller’s “video rant” and apparently unedited Dropbox folder: pic.twitter.com/nGyBhP1a7s — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) August 4, 2026

Moreno's lawyers write that Miller shared a folder with an image that could be considered Child Sexual Abuse Material and was viewed at least 204K times before it was removed.



They ask his attorney, "whose idea was it so share this intimate image of the child?" — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) August 4, 2026

NEWS: A lawyer for Rep. Max Miller is taking responsibility for inadvertently releasing sensitive photos of the Ohio Republican’s daughter in a trove of material Miller published Sunday in a bid to defend himself against domestic abuse claims.



The attorney, Aaron Minc, took… — Mia Camille McCarthy (@Reporter_Mia) August 4, 2026

Max Miller announces he’s filing for a House ethics investigation into himself. pic.twitter.com/md1j7a4jlo — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) August 4, 2026

A lawyer for Rep. Max Miller took responsibility Tuesday for inadvertently releasing sensitive photos of the Ohio Republican’s daughter in a trove of material Miller published Sunday in a bid to defend himself against domestic abuse claims. The attorney, Aaron Minc, took responsibility for the photo being released and called it “completely unintentional and a mistake” after a lawyer for Miller’s ex-wife, Emily Moreno, accused Miller of disseminating the daughter’s name and one image that “could be considered Child Sexual Abuse Material.” […] Minc apologized to Miller, Moreno and their families but also decried Moreno for creating “a media spectacle regarding this unfortunate mistake … as a means to try to gain leverage in court and distract from the underlying evidence that exonerates Mr. Miller from the false allegations he is accused of.” Miller posted the documents online Sunday after delivering a livestreamed defense against the claims leveled by his former wife, Emily Moreno. He has declined all allegations of wrongdoing, which include pouring hot water on his ex-wife, holding a gun to her head and breaking his daughter’s collarbone. Moreno’s lawyer Subodh Chandra claimed that some documents published to Dropbox left the daughter’s name unredacted and contained “private images,” including one where “the daughter’s genitals appear to be visible,” according to a letter to Minc obtained by POLITICO. Chandra noted that the photo was later removed.

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Just drop out, Mr. Miller. This circus is out of control, and there’s really no fixing it.

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