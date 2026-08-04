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Did Francesca Hong Really Say This About Her Son?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 04, 2026 12:30 PM
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Did Francesca Hong Really Say This About Her Son?
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This may be one of the most revolting things uttered by a gubernatorial candidate. Francesca Hong, the frontrunner for the Democrat nomination in the Wisconsin governor's race, has a son named George. He's 10 years old. His father is white, while Hong is Korean.

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It's not news that Hong has a problem with white people. Just the other day, we told you how Hong complained about the old white people in a Culver's restaurant. That doesn't bode well for Hong, who lives in and wants to be governor of a state that's about 85 percent white.

But she thinks her son's mixed race is problematic and puts her in "proximity to whiteness."

"I wasn't always aware of the struggles of other communities of color," Hong said. "Because, for me, assimilation always kind of took over. And so I did marry ... my proximity to whiteness continues because my son is biracial. He's half-white and half-Korean and I think navigating, you know, what his identity is and how people perceive him is always at the back of my mind as well."

Remember what the Left defines as "whiteness," too. Things like working hard, valuing education, being on time, being polite — in short, all the things that make society function and civilized. It's diseased.

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It's absolutely a disgusting thing to say about her child. 

Hong says she's worried about how other people perceive him, but she should be worried about how she perceives him. He's 10 years old.

Pretty much.

This is abusive.

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That's sad, really, and completely avoidable.

This writer, who is also a mother, cannot fathom saying something like this about her children privately, let alone in an interview. No decent parent would reduce their child to his or her skin color. But that's what the Left does: divide and conquer. Make white children feel bad about being white (the entire impetus behind Critical Race Theory in schools), and capitalize on that guilt to win political power.

It's twisted and wrong.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | PARENTAL RIGHTS | WISCONSIN | WOKE
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