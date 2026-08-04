Did Francesca Hong Really Say This About Her Son?

This may be one of the most revolting things uttered by a gubernatorial candidate. Francesca Hong, the frontrunner for the Democrat nomination in the Wisconsin governor's race, has a son named George. He's 10 years old. His father is white, while Hong is Korean.

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It's not news that Hong has a problem with white people. Just the other day, we told you how Hong complained about the old white people in a Culver's restaurant. That doesn't bode well for Hong, who lives in and wants to be governor of a state that's about 85 percent white.

But she thinks her son's mixed race is problematic and puts her in "proximity to whiteness."

Francesca Hong describes having a half white son as "being in proximity to whiteness." pic.twitter.com/Ix0j0nisnF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 3, 2026

"I wasn't always aware of the struggles of other communities of color," Hong said. "Because, for me, assimilation always kind of took over. And so I did marry ... my proximity to whiteness continues because my son is biracial. He's half-white and half-Korean and I think navigating, you know, what his identity is and how people perceive him is always at the back of my mind as well."

Remember what the Left defines as "whiteness," too. Things like working hard, valuing education, being on time, being polite — in short, all the things that make society function and civilized. It's diseased.

What a disgusting thing to say about your own child. — Gail Finke (@gailfinke) August 4, 2026

It's absolutely a disgusting thing to say about her child.

How she views her son. Half whiteness.



"Navigating how people perceive him," always at the back of her mind.



Somehow it feels like how she perceives him might be a bigger problem.



Imagine what walking down the sidewalk, riding the bus, tending bar must be like for her. All… — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) August 4, 2026

Hong says she's worried about how other people perceive him, but she should be worried about how she perceives him. He's 10 years old.

"Son, there is white Devil inside of you. I am so sorry." — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) August 3, 2026

Pretty much.

She decided to marry a white man and hates the whiteness part of her son



This goes beyond evil. Imagine being her son and constantly seeing your mom yap in public about how much she hates half of you https://t.co/p61zGCyhFD — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) August 4, 2026

This is abusive.

As a Wasian myself, I can almost guarantee her son will grow up to have identity issues.



Thank God my parents are normal. https://t.co/RClnzS4ycz — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) August 4, 2026

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That's sad, really, and completely avoidable.

She hates her own kid for being white. Total lunatic. https://t.co/fKqkMwpTgD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 4, 2026

This writer, who is also a mother, cannot fathom saying something like this about her children privately, let alone in an interview. No decent parent would reduce their child to his or her skin color. But that's what the Left does: divide and conquer. Make white children feel bad about being white (the entire impetus behind Critical Race Theory in schools), and capitalize on that guilt to win political power.

It's twisted and wrong.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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