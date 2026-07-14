New NRCC Ad Sounds the Alarm on the Radical Socialist Takeover of the Democrat Party

It's alarming how quickly the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have taken over the Democratic Party. With just a handful of elections, including Zohran Mamdani being elected Mayor of New York City, the infiltration of radical socialists in the Democratic Party is as alarming as it is clear. They're now winning Congressional primaries across the country, including in New York and Colorado. In Wisconsin, the frontrunner in the Democratic primary for governor is DSA member Francesca Hong. The DSA has said they plan to use the Democratic Party as a vehicle to get socialists elected across the country, while ousting current Democrats to do so, and that their endgame is full-blown communism in America.

Advertisement

Yes, there have been some socialists before. Bernie Sanders hasn't exactly hidden his agenda in the 36 years he's been in Congress, but this new generation of socialists is far more vocal, far more radical, and far more dangerous. Just yesterday, self-described Democratic Socialist Rashida Tlaib said the socialists are going to dismantle this country, which was 'built on slavery, and genocide, and rape, and oppression.' This means that, while capitalism has pulled most of the world out of extreme poverty, the socialists hope to drive America and the majority of Americans back into poverty.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has just dropped a new ad warning voters of this radical takeover of the Democratic Party.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Speaker Mike Johnson revealed the socialists agenda just the other day. They plan to seize private property, as Mamdani said in New York, and spend billions of dollars on fraud-ridden programs aimed at 'public safety.' To do that, the socialists will have to enact crushing taxes, and not just on the wealthy. Every single American will be forced to pay for their socialist schemes, including universal healthcare, which will give the communist power over the life-and-death decisions of everyday Americans.

In addition, they plan to also abolish the Senate, replace the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary subordinate to Congress, grant amnesty to all illegal aliens, and defund the Department of War. Make no mistake, the second Democrats get a majority, they'll push this agenda through. They'll shred the Constitution, undermine state laws, ignore the courts that rule against them, weaponize the government against those who try to stop them, and they'll destroy everything they can.

Americans should look at places like Cuba and Venezuela to see what disasters socialism and communism actually are. There is widespread poverty, starvation, and the utopian promises of free housing and healthcare crumble under the weight of socialism's failures. The same thing will happen in America, and on a much larger scale.

"The radical lunatics are reshaping today's Democratic Party, and if they ever get the gavels back, they'll try to reshape America with their dangerous socialist agenda," said NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella. "Republicans are going to make sure every voter knows exactly what's at stake."

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.