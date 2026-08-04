WNBA Coach Finally Found Something She Doesn't Want Men to Invade

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any. Cheryl Reeve, coach of the Minnesota Lynx, believes that men who think they're women should have access to women's sports and safe spaces. She even denied that biological men go into women's locker rooms, a statement that is easily debunked by Googling the terms "Richard Cox" and "Virginia."

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But we finally found something where Reeve isn't so keen on sharing space with men: coaching jobs.

Irony alert: Cheryl Reeve, the WNBA coach who wore a "Trans Kids Belong" shirt to troll Sophie Cunningham, gets upset whenever men take coaching jobs from women. pic.twitter.com/jhjsno3ftT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 3, 2026

"We had more women coaching college basketball before Title IX, after Title IX when it became more important, and more investment, that was code for it became a man's job," Reeve said. "And so to this day we still don't have more women coaching college basketball than we do men."

"I think we need a combination of things to do better," she continued, "and if, you know, people don't think that that's the right path and they say the best person for the job, they're not looking around at history and history repeating itself."

Let's translate that: Reeve wants men in women's sports right up until it's her ox getting gored. Then she opposes it.

Is she more ironic than hypocritical or more hypocritical than ironic? 🤔 — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) August 3, 2026

That's hypocrisy. Full stop.

So in coaching - where men are not necessarily at a competitive advantage - they should be kept out of women's sports, but in athletics - where they have an advantage- they should be able to compete with women, so long as they identify as "women." — God's Whale Facts Decider Cow (@inane_gimmick) August 4, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

Suddenly everyone in the WNBA is very clear about what a man and woman is when it comes to head coaching jobs https://t.co/xwisfXT9fy — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 4, 2026

This always happens. Women are "birthing persons" and "womb owners" and "egg producers" right up until the Left needs women to rally to their cause or vote for them. Then, suddenly, we're women again.

It's cynical, and none of them actually believes this nonsense. They all perform because Republicans oppose men in women's sports.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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