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WNBA Coach Finally Found Something She Doesn't Want Men to Invade

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 04, 2026 5:30 PM
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WNBA Coach Finally Found Something She Doesn't Want Men to Invade
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any. Cheryl Reeve, coach of the Minnesota Lynx, believes that men who think they're women should have access to women's sports and safe spaces. She even denied that biological men go into women's locker rooms, a statement that is easily debunked by Googling the terms "Richard Cox" and "Virginia."

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But we finally found something where Reeve isn't so keen on sharing space with men: coaching jobs.

"We had more women coaching college basketball before Title IX, after Title IX when it became more important, and more investment, that was code for it became a man's job," Reeve said. "And so to this day we still don't have more women coaching college basketball than we do men."

"I think we need a combination of things to do better," she continued, "and if, you know, people don't think that that's the right path and they say the best person for the job, they're not looking around at history and history repeating itself."

Let's translate that: Reeve wants men in women's sports right up until it's her ox getting gored. Then she opposes it.

That's hypocrisy. Full stop.

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That's (D)ifferent.

This always happens. Women are "birthing persons" and "womb owners" and "egg producers" right up until the Left needs women to rally to their cause or vote for them. Then, suddenly, we're women again.

It's cynical, and none of them actually believes this nonsense. They all perform because Republicans oppose men in women's sports.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics MINNESOTA | TITLE IX | TRANSGENDER | WOKE
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