Here's What the DSA's Platform Reveals About Democratic Socialism and Their War Against the Constitution

Every form of socialism arrives at the same destination: the concentration of power. And every form of socialism, without exception, must first clear away the very thing standing in its path, which in the United States is the separation of powers, and the deeper philosophy of American government that has kept this nation free for two and a half centuries.

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Democratic socialism is no exception. It is, if anything, more honest about it than most other forms. That honesty is on full display in the Democratic Socialists of America's (DSA) policy platform, is once again making its rounds, calling for the abolition of the Senate, granting amnesty to every illegal alien in the country, defunding the Department of War, and, most strikingly of all, replacing the presidency and the Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary subordinate only to Congress.

Two of these proposals stand above the rest: the first and the last.

🚨 NOW: Speaker Johnson sounds the alarm after the communist Democratic Socialists of America make their OFFICIAL PLATFORM to —



1. ABOLISH the Senate

2. Give 100% of illegal aliens and noncitizens AMNESTY

3. REPLACE the President and Supreme Court with a subordinate to Congress… pic.twitter.com/SSfQIqyWdT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 10, 2026

People often say the difference between socialism and democratic socialism is simply a matter of branding, that the latter just sounds more inclusive. That's true to an extent, but it misses the deeper point: democratic socialists hold a near-religious faith in the incorruptible virtue of direct democracy. They believe that if the will of government and even that of private industry, can simply be subordinated to the people, the result will inevitably produce virtuous outcomes.

That claim is directly contradicted by the Founding Fathers themselves, who built their government on the explicit understanding that tyranny does not require a king, it can just as easily be imposed by the will of the majority. A threat they actively designed against.

To prevent it, they filtered the democratic will of the people through successive layers of insulation, each one designed to slow down and temper the democratic will of the people. The House of Representatives carried a single degree of separation from the voters. The Senate carried another, its members originally chosen not by the public, but by state legislatures. The presidency was insulated further still, and the Supreme Court further still beyond that.

Notice exactly what the DSA's platform seeks to dismantle. Not the institutions closest to the people, those remain untouched, but the ones built to sit furthest from the will of a simple majority. It is no coincidence that progressives have long despised the Electoral College for the same reason.

This is the flaw sitting at the center of the democratic socialist's entire faith: the belief that the people, left unfiltered and unchecked, could never produce tyranny of their own.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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