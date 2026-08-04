DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Madison Police Removed the Autonomous Zone, and It Wasn't Peaceful

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 04, 2026 12:15 PM
Advertisement
Madison Police Removed the Autonomous Zone, and It Wasn't Peaceful
Townhall Media

It's amazing what Democrats can do when an election is on the line. For almost two weeks, leftists have terrorized residents in Madison's Marquette neighborhood, building an encampment at the intersection of Williamson and Baldwin streets and preventing residents and business owners from going about their lives.

Advertisement

Make no mistake, our sympathies should be limited. Most of these people voted for the Democrats who allowed this insanity to happen, and many of them will still vote for Francesca Hong. It was Hong who helped spur the autonomous zone after the July 22 shooting of career criminal Corey Ruiz. Ruiz pulled a knife on Madison police, who shot him. Ruiz — who has at least 40 prior arrests — was set loose from prison in May and was already noncompliant with the terms of his release.

But the optics of a city besieged by leftists wouldn't help Hong, who is running for governor, win over voters outside of Dane and Milwaukee Counties. That's why Hong called for an end to the encampment, much to the ire of her socialist comrades and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway did the same.

Surprisingly, Madison police actually removed the encampment. But those leftists didn't go quietly. They lit fires and threw rocks at law enforcement.

Recommended
Rand Paul Just Made a Major Move Against Fauci After Senate Hearing Jeff Charles Nick Shirley Went to Spain to See for Himself the Illegal Migrant Problem. Here's What Happened. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

As this writer noted the other day, sources within the Madison police department said they were ordered to stand down and not respond to calls in the autonomous zone.

Police had to use force to remove some of the protesters.

The scene was described as "chaotic" with pepper spray being deployed.

EMS responded to treat those who had been hit with pepper spray.

The intersection is open for the first time in two weeks.

Imagine that. Being able to travel around your city without having to skirt a bunch of insane leftists.

Advertisement

The police officer involved in the shooting, meanwhile, is facing death threats. Leftists are threatening to rape and murder the officer's family, too, and he's had to move them multiple times. Violence against law enforcement will not stop. Activists want that officer arrested and jailed without a trial.

Make no mistake: this was only done because Hong is running for governor. If this wasn't an election year, the autonomous zone would have remained until the winter. Hong herself encouraged it by calling the Ruiz shooting an "execution." She supports this, and even Hong's statement yesterday called for "direct action" to continue. That's a call to violence, and the Left has called for "direct action" for ages.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | RIOTS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Rand Paul Just Made a Major Move Against Fauci After Senate Hearing

Rand Paul Just Made a Major Move Against Fauci After Senate Hearing

Jeff Charles
Nick Shirley Went to Spain to See for Himself the Illegal Migrant Problem. Here's What Happened.

Nick Shirley Went to Spain to See for Himself the Illegal Migrant Problem. Here's What Happened.

Dmitri Bolt
This Could Have Been the Reason Why Fauci Took the Fifth Over 100 Times

This Could Have Been the Reason Why Fauci Took the Fifth Over 100 Times

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos