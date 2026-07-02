Did a CNN Anchor Really Just Say This About Jewish Democrats?

Earlier this year, we learned that Kamala Harris passed over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro for her running mate because her campaign had concerns about Shapiro being Jewish and his ties to Israel. In fact, during the vetting process, the Harris campaign reportedly asked Shapiro if he was a 'double agent' for Israel.

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In short, Shapiro — who would have been a much better pick than Tim Walz — was rejected because he's Jewish. That's a good indicator of where the Democratic Party, which is being taken over by pro-Palestinian Islamist socialists, is heading.

And now CNN anchor Elex Michaelson made the issue even more clear. Check out what he had to say about Shapiro and Senator Jon Ossoff, who is also Jewish.

👀 CNN anchor Elex Michaelson at end of politics panel discussion re: Ossoff 2028:



“As a Jew, some people read a little more Jewish than other people. And Jon Ossoff may not read as Jewish as Josh Shapiro does, for whatever that’s worth.” pic.twitter.com/uUmn3jo35a — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) July 2, 2026

"On the Jewish thing," the panelist began, "he is Jewish. He might be the Democrat that can thread the needle. Because even though he's Jewish, he's very critical of the Israeli government, very critical of Benjamin Netanyahu. He has credibility on that issue. So it's possible that I think he could be ... fill that lane in between the two extremes of the Democratic Party."

"Ask Scott Wiener how that's working out for him," the other panelist remarked. She's not wrong.

Michaelson then chimed in. "As a Jew, some people read a little more Jewish than other people. And Jon Ossoff may not read as Jewish as Josh Shapiro does, for whatever that’s worth."

Yikes.

Now imagine substituting 'gay' or 'Muslim' for 'Jewish' and watch the Left's heads explode.

What a racist piece of s**t. Replace that word with black, Hispanic or any other ethnic group and he would be cancelled. — The Rabbi יַעֲקֹב (@rabbi1_1) July 2, 2026

Absolutely canceled. In a heartbeat.

He’s saying Ossof has a better chance of passing with the antisemites in his party. — Andy Dyer (@Andy_Dyer_NOVA) July 2, 2026

That's exactly what he's saying.

It wouldn’t have been normal to talk like this on CNN a few years ago — Moe (@MoeHorwitz) July 2, 2026

This is where the Left is headed.

What are we doing?? https://t.co/sFuZtLghbe — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) July 2, 2026

Nothing good, that's for sure.

Crazy that this just counts as normal punditry these days. https://t.co/7s2ZY2M6dz — Dan Senor (@dansenor) July 2, 2026

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Yes, it is.

what a deeply weird place the democratic party is in on this issue https://t.co/YzIZm29Rsd — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 2, 2026

The Democratic Party has, as we mentioned earlier, ceded the party to Islamist socialists who hate Jews and Israel. Zohran Mamdani's wife celebrated the October 7 attacks. Democrats aided and abetted the pro-Hamas, antisemitic college encampments that plagued the country in 2024, and they routinely attack Israel. In fact, the Washington State Democratic Party just blamed Israel for a rise in antisemitism.

If this is where the Democratic Party and its media allies are now, months before the midterms, imagine where the party will be in 2028. That's not good for our Jewish neighbors.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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