Trump's Letter to Norway's Prime Minister About the Nobel Prize Greenland Is...Something
Protests Erupt In Greenland Over Trump's Plan to Acquire the Country
Trump Rails Against Ilhan Omar, Says She Should Be Imprisoned
Iranian President Is Now Threatening the US
The Media Proved How Truly Awful It Is by Posing This Question to...
The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess Wha...
VIP
Goodbye, Kathleen Kennedy. You Won't Be Missed.
'You Didn't Build That:' Wealthy Journo Thinks California Is Entitled to Steal Billionaire...
This Amateur Hockey Player Died on the Ice. What He Saw Changed His...
Accurately Understanding King Jr.
RNC Chair Says Rising Left-Wing Radicalism Boosts Republicans for 2026 and 2028
ICE Confronts Protesters Protecting Child Sex Offender As Violence Escalates in Minnesota
You Won't Believe What Ilhan Omar Called the United States
Josh Shapiro Claims Harris Team Fixated on Israel, Questioned If He Was an...
Tipsheet

Ah, So That's Why Kamala Harris Didn't Choose Josh Shapiro As Her Running Mate

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 19, 2026 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro spilled some interesting tea on former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign’s vetting process. In a new book, he said the campaign asked whether he was a “double agent” working for Israel while he was being vetted as Harris’ potential running mate.

Advertisement

Shapiro was one of several contenders for the position, which ultimately went to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

From The New York Times:

Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, a prominent Democrat who was a top contender to serve as former Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate in 2024, offered his most detailed accounting to date of the vice-presidential search process in his new memoir, which was obtained by The New York Times.

In short: He suggests that it was far uglier than is commonly known.

In Mr. Shapiro’s book, “Where We Keep the Light,” the governor is measured in describing his interactions with Ms. Harris herself. But Mr. Shapiro, who is Jewish, details a contentious vetting process in which Ms. Harris’s team focused intensely on his views on Israel — so much so that at one point, he wrote, he was asked if he had ever been an agent of the Israeli government.

“Had I been a double agent for Israel?” wrote Mr. Shapiro, describing his incredulous response to a last-minute question from the vetting team. He responded that the question was offensive, he wrote, and was told, “Well, we have to ask.”

“Have you ever communicated with an undercover agent of Israel?” the questioner, Dana Remus, a former White House counsel, continued, according to Mr. Shapiro, who recounted, “If they were undercover, I responded, how the hell would I know?”

Mr. Shapiro wrote that he understood that Ms. Remus was “just doing her job.” But the fact that he was asked such questions, he wrote, “said a lot about some of the people around the VP.”

Recommended

The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess What Happened. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL JOSH SHAPIRO KAMALA HARRIS

Shapiro, who is Jewish, became one of several Democratic politicians who spoke out against the wave of antisemitism that arose after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing over one thousand people.

The governor said that Harris asked if he “would be willing to apologize for the statements I had made, particularly over what I saw happening at the University of Pennsylvania,” he wrote, according to The New York Times.

Shapiro refused to apologize, saying that while he supports constitutionally protected free speech, he noted that many pro-Hamas agitators were not peaceful. He said he “wondered whether these questions were being posed to just me — the only Jewish guy in the running — or if everyone who had not held a federal office was being grilled about Israel in the same way.”

And this, ladies and gentlemen, shows exactly how a Harris administration would have responded to the widespread vitriol against Jewish people that permeated college campuses for more than a year. While many of the demonstrations were peaceful, there were plenty of incidents in which members of the pro-Hamas crowd targeted Jewish students with threats and violence.

Advertisement

There was absolutely nothing Shapiro said that he should apologize for. Apparently, Harris did not want anyone in her administration who would speak out against anti-Jewish bigotry, which tells us exactly what we need to know about where Harris and her comrades stand on the issue.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess What Happened. Amy Curtis
Trump Rails Against Ilhan Omar, Says She Should Be Imprisoned Jeff Charles
You Won't Believe What Ilhan Omar Called the United States Dmitri Bolt
Trump's Letter to Norway's Prime Minister About the Nobel Prize Greenland Is...Something Matt Vespa
'You Didn't Build That:' Wealthy Journo Thinks California Is Entitled to Steal Billionaire's Money Amy Curtis
The Media Proved How Truly Awful It Is by Posing This Question to Jay Leno Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess What Happened. Amy Curtis
Advertisement