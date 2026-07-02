Guess Who Washington State Democrats Blame for the Rise in Antisemitism

The hallmark of any abuser is how they make blame the victims of their abuse for making them mad. It's horrific behavior and should not be tolerated. Since the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel, we've seen an astronomical rise in antisemitism in America and across the globe. In Australia, Jews celebrating Hanukkah were shot at Bondi Beach. In the U.S., Leftists took over college campuses and harassed Jewish students.

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In Washington state, the Democratic Party has figured out who is to blame for the rise in antisemitism. It's not Hamas, it's not the Islamists infiltrating the Democratic Party, and it's not the Democrats and their base. No: they said Israel is to blame for the rise in antisemitism.

SCOOP: The Washington State Democratic Party sent me a copy of their 2026 party platform, finalized at the convention in Spokane, and it blames Israel "in part" for the recent rise in Jew-hatred: pic.twitter.com/TpKz8XASUc — Jessica Russak-Hoffman (@HoffmanJess) June 30, 2026

The platform reads:

There has been a dramatic resurgence in antisemitism in recent years on all sides of the political spectrum, due in part to actions taken by the Israeli government. History shows us the dangerous repercussions suffered when collective action to combat antisemitism and promote understanding is not taken. We must ensure that the Jewish community is protected from misinformation, harassment, and violence.

If they're so concerned about 'misinformation' and 'harassment,' they can stop lying about what the Israeli government is doing. The Left has falsely claimed for years that Israel is committing 'genocide' in Gaza. It's not, and the hatred of Jews is largely rooted in this lie.

There's also a section in the platform about Palestine and rights, which is odd for a party that's in the United States.

Somehow, an entire section on Palestinian rights ended up in the platform: pic.twitter.com/ldzguEqdVN — Jessica Russak-Hoffman (@HoffmanJess) June 30, 2026

"Under a section on foreign policy, the platform states that 'we recognize Israeli and Palestinian civilians should have security, recognition of a life free from terror, violence, corruption, incitement or collective punishment,'" the screenshot says. "In its calls for a 'diplomatic solution,' the party accuses the Jewish state of 'mass civilian casualties, destruction, displacement, and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank.'"

And we wonder why antisemitism is on the rise. The Democrats just shared a boatload of misinformation about the war in Gaza.

The platform also attacks Zionism, calling it a 'racist political ideology' that is 'rooted in supremacy.'

It also singles out Zionism: pic.twitter.com/5RkEcwoR95 — Jessica Russak-Hoffman (@HoffmanJess) June 30, 2026

"We reject racist political ideologies rooted in supremacy, including forms of Zionism, that perpetuate settler colonialism, occupation, apartheid, displacement and unequal treatment under the law," the screenshot says.

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I'm told that the Democratic Jewish caucus was looped in on the language in the platform, but reportedly they were looped in when it was too late to make changes before the vote. — Jessica Russak-Hoffman (@HoffmanJess) June 30, 2026

How convenient.

INSANE: The WA State Democratic Party is blaming Jews for antisemitism



“Blaming Israel for the rise in antisemitism on the political left and in the Democratic Party specifically is classic narcissistic behavior. It’s what abusive husbands do to battered wives.” Rep Jim Walsh https://t.co/M57pkv1xxF — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) July 1, 2026

When the Democrats tell you who they are, believe them. After spending years lying about Israel and genocide, they blame their lies for the rise in antisemitism in America.

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