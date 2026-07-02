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Tipsheet

Guess Who Washington State Democrats Blame for the Rise in Antisemitism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 02, 2026 8:00 AM
Guess Who Washington State Democrats Blame for the Rise in Antisemitism
AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

The hallmark of any abuser is how they make blame the victims of their abuse for making them mad. It's horrific behavior and should not be tolerated. Since the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel, we've seen an astronomical rise in antisemitism in America and across the globe. In Australia, Jews celebrating Hanukkah were shot at Bondi Beach. In the U.S., Leftists took over college campuses and harassed Jewish students.

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In Washington state, the Democratic Party has figured out who is to blame for the rise in antisemitism. It's not Hamas, it's not the Islamists infiltrating the Democratic Party, and it's not the Democrats and their base. No: they said Israel is to blame for the rise in antisemitism.

The platform reads:

There has been a dramatic resurgence in antisemitism in recent years on all sides of the political spectrum, due in part to actions taken by the Israeli government. History shows us the dangerous repercussions suffered when collective action to combat antisemitism and promote understanding is not taken. We must ensure that the Jewish community is protected from misinformation, harassment, and violence.

If they're so concerned about 'misinformation' and 'harassment,' they can stop lying about what the Israeli government is doing. The Left has falsely claimed for years that Israel is committing 'genocide' in Gaza. It's not, and the hatred of Jews is largely rooted in this lie.

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ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY GAZA ISRAEL

There's also a section in the platform about Palestine and rights, which is odd for a party that's in the United States.

"Under a section on foreign policy, the platform states that 'we recognize Israeli and Palestinian civilians should have security, recognition of a life free from terror, violence, corruption, incitement or collective punishment,'" the screenshot says. "In its calls for a 'diplomatic solution,' the party accuses the Jewish state of 'mass civilian casualties, destruction, displacement, and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank.'"

And we wonder why antisemitism is on the rise. The Democrats just shared a boatload of misinformation about the war in Gaza.

The platform also attacks Zionism, calling it a 'racist political ideology' that is 'rooted in supremacy.'

"We reject racist political ideologies rooted in supremacy, including forms of Zionism, that perpetuate settler colonialism, occupation, apartheid, displacement and unequal treatment under the law," the screenshot says.

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How convenient.

When the Democrats tell you who they are, believe them. After spending years lying about Israel and genocide, they blame their lies for the rise in antisemitism in America.

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