Scott Jennings Sends a Warning After Socialist Victories in NY Primaries

Before the three Mamdani-endorsed socialists won their primaries in New York last night, Scott Jennings warned that the socialist revolution won't remain in the Big Apple. It will spark a wave of socialist candidates across the country.

Advertisement

Scott Jennings warns that if the Mamdani-backed socialists win their Democrat primaries tonight, this radicalism is no longer going to be contained to New York and Seattle.



He predicts it will spark a socialist wave across the country.



JENNINGS: “If the socialists win, I agree… pic.twitter.com/JGQS3OznIS — Overton (@overton_news) June 24, 2026

"If the socialists win, I agree ... they're going to feel like they have the wind at their back," Jennings said. "You're going to see Mamdani-inspired candidacies across the country. You already are."

"Michigan is a great example. There's a Senate primary going on there and I think Abdul El-Sayed is ahead in that and he has a great chance to win. He's exactly like these socialist candidates in New York City," Jennings continued. "It is not just confined to a few districts here. It is spreading already. And if they win, you're going to see this inspiration for these kinds of candidacies across the country. The implications for the Democratic Party out there for 2028 are vast."

Jennings also said these victories should scare Americans, especially Jewish Americans.

.@ScottJenningsKY: “What is happening right now in New York City, the Democratic Socialist takeover of the Democrat Party should frighten not just Jewish Americans but all Americans everywhere because this is the direction the Democrats are headed nationally.” pic.twitter.com/MuZXLS2mXY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2026

"I'm surprised you sort of glossed over the main issue in this race, which is Israel. Dan Goldman is a Congressman and he's Jewish and he went into a coffee shop this weekend in Brooklyn and they said 'You're not welcome here anymore'," Jennings said. "Brad Lander is out speaking in mosques, telling those people that he'd like to go align himself with Ilhan Omar and the rest of the Squad. Dan Goldman's only sin, I guess, is that he thinks Israel has a right to exist."

"That has been the principal issue in this," Jennings continued, "and you've got the Mayor of New York City ... out saying about APAIC and Jewish Americans who have participated in our politics that they are 'monsters.' What is happening right now in New York City, the Democratic Socialist takeover of the Democratic Party should frighten not just Jewish Americans but all Americans everywhere because this is the direction the Democrats are headed nationally."

"Look what's happening in Michigan, and it is frightening," Jennings said. "Throwing Democrat Jewish Congressmen out of coffee shops in Brooklyn, New York? It's not 1930s Germany. This is the United States of America."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.