Oh, So That's Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Freezing Her Eggs

TMZ has reported that Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her longtime fiancé Riley Roberts have split up.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez splits from fiancé Riley Roberts — TMZ pic.twitter.com/ldfekjsTjy — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) August 11, 2026

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TMZ has confirmed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fiancé, Riley Roberts, have split after years together and an engagement. pic.twitter.com/LyRpiRhfMj — TMZ (@TMZ) August 11, 2026

The outlet claims that the two ended their relationship approximately two years ago. TMZ’s report stated that the couple had not been seen in public together, further stating that the pair was last photographed together in 2021. An Instagram post, however, shows the two dining together on May 4.

TMZ reporting that AOC split from her fiancé Riley Roberts two years ago, but here they are in May pictured together at a Manhattan burger joint. https://t.co/9C5Fee9w46 pic.twitter.com/ouu9u3JvxF — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 11, 2026

Speculation into the status of their relationship grew over the weekend after Ocasio-Cortez filmed herself beginning the process to freeze her eggs.

AOC releasing a new video where she reveals she’s freezing her eggs and gives herself hormone injections on camera while calling out President Trump.



The 36-year-old Squad member calls her fertility decision "badass" as she takes aim at her male counterparts over family… pic.twitter.com/OIq6bQ66vd — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 10, 2026

“This is a choice that I am making to feel more in control of my life,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “If people want to make assumptions about my decision, let them make those assumptions. I feel empowered to make this choice."

Ocasio’s “empowered” decision comes as rumors continue to grow over her potential candidacy in the 2028 presidential election.

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