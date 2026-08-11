DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Oh, So That's Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Freezing Her Eggs

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 11, 2026 7:30 PM
Advertisement
Oh, So That's Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Freezing Her Eggs
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

TMZ has reported that Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her longtime fiancé Riley Roberts have split up.

Advertisement

The outlet claims that the two ended their relationship approximately two years ago. TMZ’s report stated that the couple had not been seen in public together, further stating that the pair was last photographed together in 2021. An Instagram post, however, shows the two dining together on May 4.

Speculation into the status of their relationship grew over the weekend after Ocasio-Cortez filmed herself beginning the process to freeze her eggs.

Recommended
Sophie Cunningham Has a New Unexpected Ally Amy Curtis There's a Major Departure From the Trump Administration: 'Adventure of a Lifetime' Cameron Arcand
Advertisement

“This is a choice that I am making to feel more in control of my life,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “If people want to make assumptions about my decision, let them make those assumptions. I feel empowered to make this choice."

Ocasio’s “empowered” decision comes as rumors continue to grow over her potential candidacy in the 2028 presidential election.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FOX NEWS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Sophie Cunningham Has a New Unexpected Ally

Sophie Cunningham Has a New Unexpected Ally

Amy Curtis
There's a Major Departure From the Trump Administration: 'Adventure of a Lifetime'

There's a Major Departure From the Trump Administration: 'Adventure of a Lifetime'

Cameron Arcand
I'm Pretty Sure David Axelrod Wasn't Expecting This Example of Voter Fraud

I'm Pretty Sure David Axelrod Wasn't Expecting This Example of Voter Fraud

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos