Josh Shapiro Actually Said This About the Democratic Party

What color is the sky in the Democratic Party's world? Because it seems they live in an alternate reality where gender is fluid, cleaning up national parks and monuments is a bad thing, and the Democrats are the party of 'freedom.'

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At least, that's what Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said in a recent interview. He actually believes the Democrats are the 'party of freedom.'

Josh Shapiro: "I think Democrats are the party of real freedom. Real freedom that... allows parents like me and my wife Lori to make decisions over what vaccines our kids are gonna be able to get."

pic.twitter.com/5InsEgudnf — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 23, 2026

"I think Democrats are the party of real freedom," Shapiro said. "Real freedom that allows women to make decisions over their own bodies. Allows parents like me and my wife Lori to make decisions over what vaccines our kids are going to be able to get. That they can read the books that they want to read, not have certain ones banned by certain politicians."

Let us translate that: Democrats think letting women kill their unborn children is freedom. There's no Republican who wants to ban parents from giving their children vaccines, and there are no banned books.

But other than that, bang-up job, Josh.

"The point I'm making here is that we can be a pro-freedom party and a pro-growth party, a pro-safety party," Shapiro continued, "a pro-education party. That is what we're doing in Pennsylvania. We're winning in Pennsylvania, the toughest state in the country to win in, and that is what I think we need to see more of."

That's rich. Democrats were the ones who wanted to force COVID vaccines on us, and wanted to terminate custody to punish unvaccinated parents. They are also the party that takes kids away if parents refuse to 'affirm' their gender identity. They oppose school choice, they oppose free speech, they support confiscating wealth.

There's gas lighting, and then there's whatever @JoshShapiroPA is shoveling. — Maggi Poynter (@MadisonProj) June 23, 2026

It's a steaming pile of nonsense.

The hypocrisy knows no limits — Kill-0-Watt (@Kill_0_Watt) June 23, 2026

It does not.

Wow. The lies they will tell just because there is an election. Amazing. https://t.co/yFbABzEyxf — Annie Mae (@AnnieMa73968559) June 23, 2026

It's delusion, writ large.

This is the craziest thing I’ve heard come out of a politician https://t.co/WHiZoETp0y — JW (@forgedface) June 23, 2026

Yes, it is. And that's some pretty stiff competition.

It will be interesting to see how the Democrats treat Shapiro as we head into 2028. It was very clear that the Harris campaign passed over Shapiro, who is Jewish, because of his ties to Israel and his statements on antisemitism after the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel. So the supposed 'freedom party' doesn't give you the freedom to be Jewish and speak your mind.

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