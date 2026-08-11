Buy Guns and Lots of Ammo

There is only one way that the story can end.

One of our frequent activities when visiting my folks in Vegas was to get to a gun range. And while we enjoyed many of the private ones in the area, our favorite was the Clark County Shooting Complex. We found the staff there very professional, super safety-conscious, and very patient with people, as Rambo described himself, who have fired a few shots. Every trip involved at least one visit to the shooting range. My kids were shocked when they saw rifles at Walmart and when we did our bullet shopping there when ammo was cheaper than at the gun range.

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People should use their constitutional right to own guns and ammo. They should be proficient in the use of their guns, and they should obviously take great care to keep all weapons safely stored. Why should Americans get more guns if they already have nearly 400 million today? Because there is only one way that this story is going to end.

Oftentimes we can see a disaster a mile off. You have a friend with a very abusive boyfriend. They don’t break up immediately, but when your friend says that they parted ways after six months, it is no great surprise to you. Sometimes we see a guy driving like a lunatic and are not shocked to see his vehicle doing an accordion impression somewhere further down the interstate. Every form of government includes the seeds of its own destruction. The same is true for dictatorships and democracies. We have witnessed in our lifetimes the end of the USSR and the fall of strongmen like Saddam and Assad. Repression and violence against citizens may work for many long years, but the resentment grows, and at some point, a dictator might either find the end of a noose or a one-way ticket out of his country. The same problem exists with Western democracies.

One has to always recall that Adolf Hitler came to power through elections. He was tasked by Germany’s president to form a government after his Nazi Party had the strongest showing in the 1933 vote. Once he took power, he ended all other parties and became the de facto dictator of Germany and later much of Europe. It took a horrific war and tens of millions dead before Hitler killed himself in his bunker. Germany and the world were devastated but better off with his end.

Now let’s look at the modern West, including the U.S. Since Western countries refuse to follow the example of the Saudis or Emiratis and ban the Muslim Brotherhood, the future is already written on the wall. Governments will not find the will or legal basis to deny entry to untold numbers of Muslim pseudo-asylum seekers. Boats keep coming to Europe and the locals take in the non-assimilating foreigners instead of sinking the dinghies or turning them back. Whereas a religious Christian or Jew looks to practice his faith without governmental interference, many Muslims who come to the West see spreading Sharia to their new countries as an integral part of their Islamic faith. Whereas Jews might build a new Synagogue or Christians might set up a new university, Muslims will look at how to get political power to end the government and freedoms we take for granted. And there is no political will or simple legal way to stop this process. Let’s imagine that the U.S. stops all immigration from Muslim countries, something that Donald Trump proposed in 2016 and was labeled a racist for even suggesting. And let’s go further and imagine that the U.S. ejects every Muslim foreigner who has overstayed his visa or otherwise violated U.S. law. Well, that would be quite a start. But what about Dearborn? Or what about new Muslim cities springing up in places like Texas? If Muslims simply wanted to live their religious lives without any goals of taking over and making Sharia the law of the land, I would wish them well. But as we see on a daily basis, many Muslims in the U.S. and Europe are by no means shy about stating that their goal is to plant the flag of Sharia where the Stars and Stripes or Union Jack has stood until this day.

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Just as Hitler and his comrades knew how to game the system to reach the top and then pull up the ladder, Muslims in Western lands with Qatari and Muslim Brotherhood funding and support wish to gain political power so as to make Sharia law inevitable. Why was an Indian fellow arrested for refusing to sell Halal food in his British restaurant? Why is the current Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Michigan campaigning with a fellow who said that the U.S. deserved 9/11? Just as Bin Laden and his terrorists used U.S. flight schools and lax security in airports and on planes in order to pull off their mass murder of American citizens, Muslim Brotherhood-funded organizations take advantage of university and other systems to push forward their goals of making Islam appealing and not so scary — you know, with its stonings and throwing gays off of tall buildings. Qatar has pumped billions of dollars into K-12 and universities for the express purpose of making Sharia inevitable in the U.S. via the education of its future leaders. One already sees people screaming at some random Jews that they are baby killers and genocidal, though the attacked are not Israelis and have absolutely no connection to Bibi Netanyahu, the state of Israel, or the IDF. The brainwashing is working, with all Jews now being called evil murderers. Churches in the West are going up in smoke, with arson implicated in many cases. Why would that be?

So, there would appear to be no political will or simple legal arrangement to stop Muslim arrivals or effect enough Muslim assimilation to prevent the march of Sharia. And that’s where the guns and ammo come in. I don’t know if it will be in a decade or two, but there will come a time when a Muslim leader, backed by a Muslim city council or state legislature, will try to make Sharia replace the laws of the land as we have understood them for 250 years. And while most people considered the threat of an overbearing government coming from leftists yearning to be Stalins and Maos, leftists don’t reproduce. The threat to We the People and One Nation Under God will come from the growing Muslim population with its focus not on living religious lives in a pluralistic United States but rather gaining enough power to impose Sharia law on everybody, Muslims and everyone else. And that’s when people will react. That’s when they will realize that their future will not be the same as their past. Non-Muslims will become second-class citizens, but they will be armed citizens. The state, as in Weimar Germany, does not have the tools to stop the march of a totalitarian movement parading as being just like everybody else. And that’s where the armed and trained citizen will come in. It’s a lousy prediction, but governments are feckless while the Muslim Brotherhood and Qatar are not.

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When Americans travel overseas or even go to live there, we do not try to impose our ways on the locals. I was once asked to speak at an anti-government rally (as a terror victim), and I refused because I did not believe that it was the right of an American citizen to get up and criticize the local Israeli government. Muslims in Europe are clear that they don’t want alcohol, dogs, or improperly dressed women in their areas. Those areas will grow to country-sized swaths of the map. May it never happen in the U.S.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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