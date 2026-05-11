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Crazed Leftist Sees Nazi Dog Whistle in Nashville Redistricting Map

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 11, 2026 9:45 AM
Crazed Leftist Sees Nazi Dog Whistle in Nashville Redistricting Map
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Democrats in Tennessee did not cope well with the state Legislature's passage of a new Congressional map in response to the Supreme Court's ruling on the Voting Rights Act. They stormed the Capitol and caused chaos. Gavin Newsom blamed the map on Tennessee being a "Confederate state," and others said it was racist that Tennessee's 9th Congressional District would no longer be represented by an old, white man but a Black Republican woman.

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But one Leftist sees something else in the maps.

It's been a while since Rebekah Jones, who lied in an effort to take down Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during and after COVID, popped up. But now she has, and it's a doozy.

"Tennessee could have at least tried to be less obvious in the way they used FIVE districts to break up Nashville," Jones wrote on Facebook.

Insane.

Nailed it.

She totally figured it out.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT TENNESSEE

Probably.

Not shocking.

Yes, she is.

What makes us sad is that Jones' vote counts just as much as ours.

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Last Week Was a Keg of Lib Tears and It's Time to Party Down Kurt Schlichter
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