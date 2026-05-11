Crazed Leftist Sees Nazi Dog Whistle in Nashville Redistricting Map

Democrats in Tennessee did not cope well with the state Legislature's passage of a new Congressional map in response to the Supreme Court's ruling on the Voting Rights Act. They stormed the Capitol and caused chaos. Gavin Newsom blamed the map on Tennessee being a "Confederate state," and others said it was racist that Tennessee's 9th Congressional District would no longer be represented by an old, white man but a Black Republican woman.

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But one Leftist sees something else in the maps.

Rebekah Jones suggests the new Tennessee Maps were made to draw a swastika pic.twitter.com/0BGdDt8Tqd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2026

It's been a while since Rebekah Jones, who lied in an effort to take down Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during and after COVID, popped up. But now she has, and it's a doozy.

"Tennessee could have at least tried to be less obvious in the way they used FIVE districts to break up Nashville," Jones wrote on Facebook.

Insane.

I saw en eerily similar dot to dot that would likely interest this dimwit pic.twitter.com/Bg2t2qbe6U — BeanGenie PNW (@BeanGeniePNW) May 11, 2026

Nailed it.

Darn, she got us! (she's a Nazi, it turns out, she sees swastikas in her cereal) — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) May 11, 2026

She totally figured it out.

Rebekah, is the Nazi in the room with your now? — Zombie John Gotti 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) May 11, 2026

Probably.

😂😂😂 a crazy lib calling something they don’t like “literally Hitler”. Shocking. — Lauren Flinn Bradley (@TNHottyToddy) May 11, 2026

Not shocking.

Yes, she is.

They are the actual dumbest. It almost makes you sad. https://t.co/FWHQ5iBFRT — Jessica Carderara (@MAGApizzy) May 11, 2026

What makes us sad is that Jones' vote counts just as much as ours.