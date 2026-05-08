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We Cannot Believe What This CNN Contributor Just Said About Electing a Black Republican

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 08, 2026 8:30 AM
We Cannot Believe What This CNN Contributor Just Said About Electing a Black Republican
Townhall Media

Following the Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act, several states have moved to redraw their Congressional maps ahead of the midterms. This includes Tennessee, where Democrats did not cope well with the red state eliminating its racially gerrymandered and unconstitutional blue district.

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That now-defunct district is represented by Congressman Steve Cohen, who is White. Thanks to redistricting, it's likely that Charlotte Bergmann, a Black Republican, will now represent the state in that district.

But for the Left, that's not good enough. In fact, it's the opposite of good, if this exchange between Lydia Moynihan and Tezlyn Figaro is any indication.

"It's a little ironic that the woman now who is likely going to win the 9th District in Tennessee is a Black Republican woman as a result of this redistricting effort," Moynihan said. "It's likely going to be a Black Republican woman who beats that old, White man. But that's racist?"

"Yeah, it is," replied Figaro. "It actually is."

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY TENNESSEE

Realize the game here. Electing an old, White man who is a Democrat is not racist. Electing a Black woman who is a Republican is racist.

Because the Left thinks all Republicans are racist, and that Black Republicans aren't really black.

That, of course, is the real racism here.

They are so angry.

Yes. That's exactly it. As we said, this is actual racism.

It's simply incredible to watch this unfold.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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This Tennessee Republican Had the Best Reaction to the New Congressional Map...and It Drove Dems Crazy Matt Vespa
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