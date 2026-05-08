We Cannot Believe What This CNN Contributor Just Said About Electing a Black Republican

Following the Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act, several states have moved to redraw their Congressional maps ahead of the midterms. This includes Tennessee, where Democrats did not cope well with the red state eliminating its racially gerrymandered and unconstitutional blue district.

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That now-defunct district is represented by Congressman Steve Cohen, who is White. Thanks to redistricting, it's likely that Charlotte Bergmann, a Black Republican, will now represent the state in that district.

WATCH: @LydiaMoynihan stuns the table by informing them that a black Republican woman (Charlotte Bergmann) will likely be elected in TN-9 as a result of the redraw, replacing longtime incumbent and regional embarrassment Steve Cohen pic.twitter.com/yZBzJyl1Gx — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 8, 2026

But for the Left, that's not good enough. In fact, it's the opposite of good, if this exchange between Lydia Moynihan and Tezlyn Figaro is any indication.

Lydia Moynihan: It's a little ironic that the woman now who is likely going to win the 9th Congressional District in Tennessee is a black Republican woman... instead of a white Democrat male. But that's racist?



Tezlyn Figaro: Yes... It actually is pic.twitter.com/TnnQiJyHpm — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 8, 2026

"It's a little ironic that the woman now who is likely going to win the 9th District in Tennessee is a Black Republican woman as a result of this redistricting effort," Moynihan said. "It's likely going to be a Black Republican woman who beats that old, White man. But that's racist?"

"Yeah, it is," replied Figaro. "It actually is."

Realize the game here. Electing an old, White man who is a Democrat is not racist. Electing a Black woman who is a Republican is racist.

Because the Left thinks all Republicans are racist, and that Black Republicans aren't really black.

That, of course, is the real racism here.

And there’s #RBF waiting for her chance to snarl angrily at Lydia…. pic.twitter.com/tHkjcsJIAg — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) May 8, 2026

They are so angry.

These people are such hypocrites. They only want their kind of black woman. Sad. — David in Atlanta (@bamadave65) May 8, 2026

Yes. That's exactly it. As we said, this is actual racism.

Lydia Moynihan: It's a little ironic that the woman now who is likely going to win the 9th Congressional District in Tennessee is a black Republican instead of a white Democrat male. But that's racist?



Tezlyn Figaro: It actually is



It's now RACIST to elect a black Republican pic.twitter.com/2gEVkz870K — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) May 8, 2026

It's simply incredible to watch this unfold.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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