'They Want Socialists': WI Conservative Radio Host Explains Why Hong Is Winning the Primary

It seems there is going to be a schism in the Democratic Party. On one side, you've got the Democrat voters who really want socialism. They helped eke out a win for Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, and elevated members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in New York, Colorado, and a few other places.

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On the other hand, you've got Democrats who oppose the usurpation of their party by these dangerous socialist interlopers. In Michigan, Democrats for Rogers are supporting the Republican for U.S. Senate and polls show nine percent of Democrats will get behind Republican Tom Tiffany in Wisconsin if DSA member Francesca Hong is the Democrat nominee.

Dan O'Donnell, conservative talk radio host, joined Laura Ingraham to talk about Hong's rise in Wisconsin politics and her almost certain lock on the nomination for the Dairy State's next governor.

🚨 In Wisconsin, a Whole Lot of Democrat Voters Want SOCIALISM



Dan O’Donnell: “Just last week, [Crowley] released an internal poll showing him trailing Hong by 22 points… Hong is running away with this thing because the reality is a whole lot of Democrat voters want socialism.… pic.twitter.com/W9IchvVuhN — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 10, 2026

"So moderate Democrats don't want Hong. They're basically banking on her closest competitor, David Crowley, to pull off an upset. What do you need to tell us tonight about the state of this race, given that Bernie and AOC won't endorse, and this seems to be going south for her pretty fast?" Ingraham asked.

"David Crowley actually dropped out of the race a couple of weeks ago because he just wasn't getting any traction, and the Democrat Party of Wisconsin got him back in after the Lt. Gov., Sara Rodriguez, had her campaign implode over a finance scandal. So that should tell you about how popular he was," O'Donnell replied. "He was forced to drop out because he was polling at five percent. Just last week he released an internal poll showing him trailing Hong by 22 points and going through all sorts of tortured logic about past electorates here in Wisconsin in 2018 and 2022. If the electorate in 2026 looks like them, well, then maybe he's within eight."

"Hong is running away with this thing because the reality is a whole lot of Democrat voters want socialism. They want socialists," he added.

The radicals live in Madison, the rest of the state does not. Hong is trailing Tiffany in the polls. — Sara Drake (@SaraDrake381689) August 11, 2026

Madison and parts of Milwaukee, Eau Claire, and Green Bay. But the point stands. That's why Hong and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway urged the autonomous zone that popped up after the July 22 officer-involved shooting to go away. Rhodes-Conway even sent the police in to clean it up as a favor to Hong, and Hong ruined that by attacking the police who arrested the leftists who grew violent as their encampment was dismantled.

I grew up in Central Wisconsin.



My Grandpa fought “Socialists” in Europe. My Dad fought them in Korea. A lot of my Relatives fought them in Vietnam. I fought them in the Persian Gulf.



I guarantee you that the Moderate Democrats in Wisconsin won’t vote for a “Socialist”. pic.twitter.com/daV6JcAhT7 — Scott Langhoff (@67868DV) August 11, 2026

This will not play well in the redder counties, especially not in a state that went for Trump in 2024 and 2016.

What they want is “free” w/o understanding that free isn’t free. They think it will all come from taxing the rich, so no harm no foul. They’ll be the first to express outrage when the rich move. First and foremost this is the product of poor parenting. Everyone gets a trophy. — THE GOLDEN RULE (@thegoldnrule) August 11, 2026

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Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan admitted yesterday that his plans would raise taxes on everyone to pay for "free" healthcare.

Hong has issues that transcend socialism. Democrats voters will get more than they bargained for with her. https://t.co/uUY6hl8oc5 — Smileyface (@SmileyCup1) August 11, 2026

She admitted in an interview that she's bipolar, was institutionalized, and once overdosed on lithium. It is fair to ask if she's mentally up to the job that requires decision-making under pressure.

Additionally, Hong is trying desperately to moderate her positions for moderate Democrats and others, distancing herself from her stance on abolishing the police, prisons, the Senate, and her radical views on holidays like Thanksgiving.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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