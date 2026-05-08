This Tennessee Republican Had the Best Reaction to the New Congressional Map...and It Drove Dems Crazy

We win, you lose, so please be quiet. That’s all. We don’t need to engage with these people. Tennessee approved a new map that eliminated the last remaining Democratic seat held by Rep. Steve Cohen. The circus was in town yesterday, with leftists shouting that this move was racist—Cohen is white. The map has been set, so throw a tantrum all you want, guys. You still lost. State Rep. Todd Warner did a victory lap, wearing a MAGA flag like a cape and strolling around the Capitol.
I stand with President @realDonaldTrump. I stand for Tennessee. And I will never apologize for it.— Todd Warner (@RepToddWarner) May 7, 2026
Wore my Trump flag as a cape during the special session and the Democrats started screaming “racist” at me on sight. They don’t know me. Never met me. Just saw the flag and had a… pic.twitter.com/63AtyGLQdJ
It was total pandemonium. Folks, Tennessee Democrats were calling for secession—just grossly irresponsible and unserious people:
BREAKING — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed the new 9-0 congressional map into law.— VoteHub (@VoteHub) May 7, 2026
🔴 +1 GOP
🔵 -1 DEM pic.twitter.com/jQNd3YnFlY
Defining images of "new civil rights era"— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2026
Pretty embarrassing if you ask me pic.twitter.com/Nbv4Sg88yM
Someone should ask Democrat Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) where he acquired the Confederate flag that he lit on fire inside the State Capitol today.— Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) May 7, 2026
I bet Justin brought the flag there himself.
Likely staged. pic.twitter.com/iyEOv8naRt
If you’re on the right you’ve seen this playbook a thousand times.— Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) May 7, 2026
Show up, raise hell, scream obscenities, blast bullhorns, and generally make yourself a nuisance as much as possible in the hopes that your incessant public wailing will intimidate the very people you hate.… https://t.co/MCylVcDE6W
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This dude just lost his seat. https://t.co/bNK8dyOAE2 pic.twitter.com/Yjbjvz5U2w— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 7, 2026
TN Rep. Parkinson (D) calls for Memphis to secede pic.twitter.com/I2NrqnIPVc— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 8, 2026
If Tennessee’s redistricting is racist, why is it about to elect a Black Republican woman to Congress? pic.twitter.com/xm2ka17uA2— Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) May 8, 2026
Well done, Tennessee.
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