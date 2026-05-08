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This Tennessee Republican Had the Best Reaction to the New Congressional Map...and It Drove Dems Crazy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 08, 2026 6:55 AM
This Tennessee Republican Had the Best Reaction to the New Congressional Map...and It Drove Dems Crazy
AP Photo/George Walker IV

We win, you lose, so please be quiet. That’s all. We don’t need to engage with these people. Tennessee approved a new map that eliminated the last remaining Democratic seat held by Rep. Steve Cohen. The circus was in town yesterday, with leftists shouting that this move was racist—Cohen is white. The map has been set, so throw a tantrum all you want, guys. You still lost. State Rep. Todd Warner did a victory lap, wearing a MAGA flag like a cape and strolling around the Capitol. 

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It was total pandemonium. Folks, Tennessee Democrats were calling for secession—just grossly irresponsible and unserious people:

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Well done, Tennessee. 

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