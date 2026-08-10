Dijonai Carrington Tried to Explain Her 'White Privilege' Tweet. It Didn't Go Well.

Okay, well, she’s back on Twitter, but the Chicago Sky’s Dijonai Carrington isn’t apologizing for her “white privilege” tweet, which she posted after a hard foul on Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham during their August 8 game. The Fever won 90-86, but the foul and the remarks after the game highlighted issues with the WNBA, exposing it as a chaotic mess. It’s a circus.

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The WNBA Countdown crew defends DiJonai Carrington’s hard foul on Sophie Cunningham, but somehow there’s no mention of the “white privilege” claim. 🤔pic.twitter.com/rWk2MmTQzP — OutKick (@Outkick) August 9, 2026

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted that if these players fouled like that in his state, charges would be filed. As of 2026, there are no WNBA franchises in the Sunshine State. But Carrington didn’t even address the tweet from anything related to the Fever’s orbit. Not even Cunningham, who said that the foul had nothing to do with race, trusted the league would handle it, and said she committed the same sort of foul last year and got ejected for it, admitting that what should happen. No, Carrington went after former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, who said the WNBA player couldn’t call that foul “white privilege.”

I’ve never once claimed that the assessment of the foul was white privilege (that was your assumption). Try exercising your critical thinking skills, I know you studied psych. Furthermore, I’m the LAST thing from ignorant or asinine when it comes to speaking on “white privilege”,… https://t.co/mykXGTtiXJ — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) August 10, 2026

I’ve never once claimed that the assessment of the foul was white privilege (that was your assumption). Try exercising your critical thinking skills, I know you studied psych. Furthermore, I’m the LAST thing from ignorant or asinine when it comes to speaking on “white privilege”, do ya research on that one. I actually went to school, one of the top universities might I add, to educate myself on this exact subject. I would never use that term as a rhetorical weapon knowing the historical and social weight it holds without having the proper evidence to substantiate it.

Okay, well, that doesn’t say much, lady. Also, when you’re explaining like this, you’re losing. The part of the story that’s getting deep-sixed, which exposes this whole fiasco as likely intentional and perhaps tinged with racial elements, is the 8/23 tweet. The next time the Sky play the Fever.

Will Cunningham and Carrington face off again? If that foolish tweet didn’t come first, it’s probably a player signaling she’s ready for a rematch. Instead, this tweet, along with the “white privilege” comment posted after she was ejected for that hard foul, comes off as a soft threat.

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Last Note: Dear God

You are correct, @DijonaiVictoria, my assumption, along with the majority of the sports world, was that you posting “white privilege” immediately following being thrown out of a game for fouling somebody white was regarding the foul.



But if the two things are somehow not… https://t.co/WkBs0caw1R — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 10, 2026

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