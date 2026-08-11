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Why Did Abdul El-Sayed Delete Hundreds of YouTube Videos?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 11, 2026 11:15 AM
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Why Did Abdul El-Sayed Delete Hundreds of YouTube Videos?
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It turns out Abdul El-Sayed has deleted hundreds of videos from YouTube before launching his U.S. Senate campaign. Once again, this is a radical far-left socialist trying to hide his policy views and moderate his image in an effort to get elected to one of the highest offices in the land.

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Those videos included El-Sayed wanting to replace the Second Amendment, end Independence Day Fireworks, and attacking Republicans for securing our borders. Now El-Sayed's campaign says those videos "don't reflect his beliefs today."

Here's more:

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed once asked his YouTube viewers whether Americans could “PLEASE” find another way to celebrate the Fourth of July, in a video promising four reasons “why fireworks suck.”

The since-removed video from July 2024 included a chapter titled “Fireworks just aren’t worth it: hear us out” and cited Detroit’s post-fireworks air quality, the chemicals used in fireworks, their potential to trigger PTSD in veterans, and the risks they pose to children and pets.

The video is one of several examples of El-Sayed removing past online content as he seeks elected office. As CNN’s KFile previously reported, he also deleted social media posts supporting the “defund the police” movement.

In other since-removed clips, El-Sayed argued that the southern border was not among Americans’ five biggest concerns and lambasted Republicans for focusing on it. In another he floated replacing the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms with a constitutional right to health care.

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But not all of El-Sayed's videos are gone. CNN says a video in which El-Sayed attacked football, questioning whether it's "ethical" and "safe" and tied "the sport’s 'ethos' to narratives used to justify slavery and westward expansion."

Barack Obama ran a more conservative campaign than John McCain, too, and look how that turned out.

Don't fall for it again.

It's all a lie. El-Sayed believes all of those things. He's pretending he doesn't so he can win this election.

The only holiday these commies like is May Day.

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These are the same people who will get a beauty queen canceled over posts she made a decade ago, but they want us to believe the things they said last week do not reflect their beliefs today.

He did run for governor in 2018, and he held those beliefs then. He holds them today.

Yes. He is a radical and he will legislate as a radical if he's elected to the Senate.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | SECOND AMENDMENT | SOCIALISM | YOUTUBE
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