Why Did Abdul El-Sayed Delete Hundreds of YouTube Videos?

It turns out Abdul El-Sayed has deleted hundreds of videos from YouTube before launching his U.S. Senate campaign. Once again, this is a radical far-left socialist trying to hide his policy views and moderate his image in an effort to get elected to one of the highest offices in the land.

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Those videos included El-Sayed wanting to replace the Second Amendment, end Independence Day Fireworks, and attacking Republicans for securing our borders. Now El-Sayed's campaign says those videos "don't reflect his beliefs today."

NEW: Before launching his campaign, Abdul El-Sayed removed 100+ YouTubes from 2022-2024. Transcripts show him floating replacing the 2nd Amendment, urging an end to July 4th fireworks, blasting GOP focus on the border.



His campaign says they “don’t reflect his beliefs today.” pic.twitter.com/sl98LUKZY0 — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) August 11, 2026

Here's more:

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed once asked his YouTube viewers whether Americans could “PLEASE” find another way to celebrate the Fourth of July, in a video promising four reasons “why fireworks suck.” The since-removed video from July 2024 included a chapter titled “Fireworks just aren’t worth it: hear us out” and cited Detroit’s post-fireworks air quality, the chemicals used in fireworks, their potential to trigger PTSD in veterans, and the risks they pose to children and pets. The video is one of several examples of El-Sayed removing past online content as he seeks elected office. As CNN’s KFile previously reported, he also deleted social media posts supporting the “defund the police” movement. In other since-removed clips, El-Sayed argued that the southern border was not among Americans’ five biggest concerns and lambasted Republicans for focusing on it. In another he floated replacing the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms with a constitutional right to health care.

But not all of El-Sayed's videos are gone. CNN says a video in which El-Sayed attacked football, questioning whether it's "ethical" and "safe" and tied "the sport’s 'ethos' to narratives used to justify slavery and westward expansion."

Just what Abigail Spanberger said before becoming Governor of Virginia and enacting all the laws she said she wouldn't. Learn a lesson, People. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) August 11, 2026

Barack Obama ran a more conservative campaign than John McCain, too, and look how that turned out.

Don't fall for it again.

Abdul El-Sayed's campaign: "Cherry-picked comments from old podcasts don't reflect his beliefs. today."



His comments saying he hates football and fireworks were from 2023 and 2024 lmfao https://t.co/DG4ewUONdN pic.twitter.com/PPzqDIyFsa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 11, 2026

It's all a lie. El-Sayed believes all of those things. He's pretending he doesn't so he can win this election.

July 4th fireworks are bad for dogs. But they're objectively amazing.



Bigger picture takeaway: if you have visions of ever running for office, probably best to express support for American holidays, Thanksgiving included. Not fatal. but not helpful. https://t.co/y43ofAFifJ — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 11, 2026

The only holiday these commies like is May Day.

LOL. The candidate wants you to know the views he expressed TWO YEARS AGO are no longer his views now that he is on the ballot. https://t.co/Ma5iQF6w9z — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 11, 2026

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These are the same people who will get a beauty queen canceled over posts she made a decade ago, but they want us to believe the things they said last week do not reflect their beliefs today.

Holy s**t what a complete and total dumba** lmfao. Keep in mind El-Sayed ran for governor back in 2018, so he clearly still had political ambitions when he said all this. Haley Stevens out here giving Cuomo a run for his money for worst opposition research of all time. https://t.co/0Slodiw9ML — Swag Jockey Fern (@GrantMa25066011) August 11, 2026

He did run for governor in 2018, and he held those beliefs then. He holds them today.

(they reflect his beliefs today) https://t.co/XLfgVAS7vc — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 11, 2026

Yes. He is a radical and he will legislate as a radical if he's elected to the Senate.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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