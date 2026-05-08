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Gavin Newsom Proves He's Historically Illiterate With This Hot Take on Tennessee's New Congressional Map

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 08, 2026 9:30 AM
Gavin Newsom Proves He's Historically Illiterate With This Hot Take on Tennessee's New Congressional Map
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

The Left's latest talking point memo must've gone out, because this writer is seeing posts referencing the "Confederate states" coming from Leftists after Tennessee fixed it's unconstitutional Congressional map. One of those posts is from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

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Keep in mind, Newsom is historically illiterate (he won't like us calling him that again), so it's not surprising. But it is adorable that Newsome thinks the majority of Americans will be alarmed by a reference that hasn't been relevant since 1865.

No, the unconstitutional and racist racial gerrymandering made us angry. The Supreme Court undid that injustice, and Southern states are fixing the problem.

But another Leftist used the same terminology, with an added helping of genocide.

Both of them got absolutely wrecked.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

Democrats don't like the Constitution.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM GERRYMANDERING SUPREME COURT TENNESSEE

That entire history is on the Democrats, who fought to keep slavery, founded the KKK, and created Jim Crow laws.

They really do, and that's what it's all about.

He heard the news. He just doesn't like it.

Bingo. Always with the violence.

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Scratch a Leftist, find a hypocrite.

This is true.

They always say the quiet part out loud.

This is not a "Confederate state" issue. Racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional, and the Democrats are mad that Republicans are finally playing political hardball. Without rigging the system, Democrats can't win, and they know it, which is why they're acting out.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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This Tennessee Republican Had the Best Reaction to the New Congressional Map...and It Drove Dems Crazy Matt Vespa
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