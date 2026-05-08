Gavin Newsom Proves He's Historically Illiterate With This Hot Take on Tennessee's New Congressional Map

The Left's latest talking point memo must've gone out, because this writer is seeing posts referencing the "Confederate states" coming from Leftists after Tennessee fixed it's unconstitutional Congressional map. One of those posts is from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

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Keep in mind, Newsom is historically illiterate (he won't like us calling him that again), so it's not surprising. But it is adorable that Newsome thinks the majority of Americans will be alarmed by a reference that hasn't been relevant since 1865.

Confederate states are rushing through rigged maps to erase Black districts off the map.



If this doesn’t make you angry, it should. pic.twitter.com/5hsqH9osnw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 8, 2026

No, the unconstitutional and racist racial gerrymandering made us angry. The Supreme Court undid that injustice, and Southern states are fixing the problem.

But another Leftist used the same terminology, with an added helping of genocide.

Allowing the confederates and their lineage to survive was a mistake pic.twitter.com/gANfLpUuqa — Austin MacNamara (@gremloe) May 7, 2026

Both of them got absolutely wrecked.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

The Constitution prohibits racial gerrymandering — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 8, 2026

Democrats don't like the Constitution.

In the 100 years after the Civil War, when they were actually trying to oppress the rights of blacks, those states were solid Democrat. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 8, 2026

That entire history is on the Democrats, who fought to keep slavery, founded the KKK, and created Jim Crow laws.

“Confederate” states? Gavin gerrymandered California to have less than 10% Republican representation. These radical leftists hate when Republicans stand up to them. Keep fighting!!! https://t.co/o5SfA92Clg — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) May 8, 2026

They really do, and that's what it's all about.

They are unconstitutional.



Maybe you didn't hear the news. https://t.co/51rcKuuuPG — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) May 8, 2026

He heard the news. He just doesn't like it.

when Democrats get done to them what they do to everyone else they resort to murder fantasy https://t.co/14AViWItEz — The Middle-earth Mixer (@MiddleearthMixr) May 8, 2026

Bingo. Always with the violence.

Muh Genocide guy bemoaning that a peoples weren’t exterminated, shocking turn of events https://t.co/qZBu9wBMeG pic.twitter.com/lFAqQDBkgw — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 8, 2026

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Scratch a Leftist, find a hypocrite.

Allowing effeminate, weepy, bigoted men and their violent ideas access to X was a mistake. https://t.co/LkRMOWEwBk — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 8, 2026

This is true.

"the people with whom i disagree should not be alive"



wow, dude https://t.co/ggTyBrFzrv — Fetusberry Crunch (@FetusberryJam) May 8, 2026

They always say the quiet part out loud.

This is not a "Confederate state" issue. Racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional, and the Democrats are mad that Republicans are finally playing political hardball. Without rigging the system, Democrats can't win, and they know it, which is why they're acting out.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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