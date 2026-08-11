Scott Jennings Nailed What Was 'Unusual' About Trump's Secret Flight From Turkey. Libs Will Hate It.

You saw the initial report: President Trump left Turkey on a secret flight after attending a NATO summit. The president reportedly made this move by hiding in a catering truck. It caused a flood of bad takes, all pointing to one thing: the Left wants Trump to die. They want to see him assassinated, because that’s why he took the secret flight, you idiots. There was a credible assassination threat from the Iranians, which led to these measures. It wasn’t Trump hiding from Tehran or the press — this was about protecting a man who has faced numerous assassination attempts.

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It’s what Scott Jennings nailed on CNN, noting that it was unusual because it sounds like this was a very serious threat to Trump’s safety. He added he was glad the Secret Service engaged in some cloak-and-dagger to keep the president safe. Also, let’s not act as if we’re shocked, given regional proximity, so it’s also good that Trump attended the NATO meeting. For liberals, they’d rather hope he dies or say he’s weak.

Given the ongoing and very serious threats to the president's life, I’m glad our security teams did whatever it took, including the extraordinary cloak-and-dagger maneuvers, to keep him safe during international travel. pic.twitter.com/vT55uRCXEs — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 11, 2026

The mental image of Trump hiding from Iran in a catering cart is devastating. A weak, stupid old man hiding from the consequences of his own decision while endangering others. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 11, 2026

I mean, the assassination threat was the first thing mentioned in The Washington Post piece that got the scoop:

An Iranian assassination threat against President Donald Trump prompted an extraordinary operation last month in which he flew secretly from Turkey on an alternate military aircraft while the White House said he was aboard Air Force One, The Washington Post has learned. The clandestine mission, which has not been reported previously, was carried out unbeknownst to journalists and some White House staff members who believed they were on the same plane as the president, according to material reviewed by The Post, a U.S. official familiar with the operation and another person with knowledge of the president’s travel. These people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about the matter. The administration has claimed that Trump departed Turkey on July 8 on the former Air Force One. Trump announced on social media that he would use the “former Air Force One” rather than the plane that flew him there, a newer Boeing 747-8 gifted to the United States by Qatar. The security of the Qatar-provided aircraft has been called into question, and Trump said last month after the trip that it would undergo additional upgrades. In Ankara, Trump boarded the old Air Force One jumbo jet in view of television cameras. He was secretly shuttled minutes later to a smaller plane — an Air Force C-32A — via an airport catering truck typically used to load meals and other supplies preflight, according to the U.S. official and corroborating material reviewed by The Post. That made Air Force One a “decoy” with media and some White House staff aboard, the official said.

First, the leak of this story was grossly irresponsible. Second, if there is a threat to the president’s life, the Secret Service will do everything to make sure that doesn’t happen. What are we even talking about here? Do people want the Secret Service not to do their jobs?

So, nice job bungling the actual point about this story, liberal media.

So the reporters were left on a plane that the White House knew was being credibly targeted with threats serious enough that they removed the president?



Also, what food was on the catering truck? — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 11, 2026

The Washington Post reports that an Iranian assassination threat prompted a secret presidential extraction from Turkey last month, with Trump secretly transferred from the legacy Air Force One to a C-32A while the White House publicly maintained that he was aboard Air Force One.… pic.twitter.com/Ek1yH8Jfji — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 11, 2026

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