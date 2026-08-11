Fauci: Now We Know

For years, this argument has run in a maddening loop: does Anthony Fauci know more than he's telling us? Did he understand the risks he wasn't disclosing? Did he actually believe the certainty he projected on our television screens night after night? We asked. We speculated. We demanded accountability, which was never his strong suit, and mostly we got silence, spin, or a lecture about trusting the science.

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This week, the loop broke. We don't have to wonder anymore. Now we know.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) released the first tranche of texts recovered from Fauci's old government iPhone, and buried in a January 2021 exchange between Fauci, then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, and Dr. Vivek Murthy is a sentence that should end any remaining debate about what Fauci actually understood at the time. "Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose," Fauci wrote, "this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester." Privately, in writing, to two of the most powerful health officials in the country, Fauci flagged a specific, plausible mechanism by which the vaccine he was publicly urging on every American, including pregnant women, could end a pregnancy in its earliest and most vulnerable weeks.

And then he said nothing. Publicly, the message stayed the same: safe and effective, no exceptions, no caveats, no mention of a theoretical risk serious enough that he'd raised it privately with the nation's top health officials. Johnson didn't mince words about it: "We tell pregnant women don't even have a glass of wine and yet we coerce them, convince them, sometimes mandated them, to get an experimental gene therapy as early as the first trimester. This is truly sick." He's right. There is no version of "follow the science" that includes telling women one thing while writing another.

Johnson went further, walking through a 2021 New England Journal of Medicine study that tracked 827 pregnancies exposed to the mRNA vaccines. Of those, 104 ended in what researchers termed spontaneous abortion — miscarriage, in plain English. Johnson noted that 700 of those women received the shot in the third trimester, while only 127 got it in the critical first and second trimesters, which is where nearly all of the 104 miscarriages occurred. Run that math and the picture gets considerably darker than "theoretical." Whatever the final accounting turns out to be once independent researchers pick the numbers apart, the honest answer is that women deserved to see this data and make their own informed choice. Fauci made sure they never got the chance.

None of this happens in a vacuum, and none of it is new to anyone who's watched this man's career closely. This is the same official whose HIV/AIDS strategy chased a vaccine for decades, a magic bullet that never arrived, while therapeutics that actually kept people alive got starved of the urgency they deserved. It's the same pattern he brought to COVID: vaccines as the singular obsession, therapeutics as an afterthought, and any dissent from that framework treated as heresy rather than science. It's the same NIAID that, by Fauci's own congressional testimony, funneled research funding through EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology — meaning the man who spent years insisting a lab leak was a conspiracy theory had signed off on the very funding stream at the center of the question.

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And now, with the walls closing in, we watched him take the Fifth Amendment 111 times before a Senate committee. One hundred and eleven invocations of the constitutional right against self-incrimination, from a man who spent a career assuring the country there was nothing to hide.

For a long time, that was the frustrating part — not knowing. Suspecting, arguing, demanding, and getting nowhere, because Anthony Fauci is a man who has never once volunteered accountability; it has always had to be extracted from him, and even then only in fragments. Ron Johnson called this first batch of texts "just the tip of the iceberg," and if the man's history is any guide, he's right. There's more sitting on that old government phone, and every fresh page seems to confirm the same pattern: one message for the cameras, another for the group chat.

We spent years wondering what Fauci knew. That wondering is over. He knew the risks. He knew the science was murkier than his podium ever let on. He knew what he'd written to Walensky and Murthy stood in direct contradiction to what he was telling the rest of us. He knew, and he let millions of Americans, including pregnant women in their most vulnerable trimester, make decisions without that knowledge.

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Now we know too. The only remaining question is whether anyone still has the will to do something about it.

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