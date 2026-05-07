Tennessee Redistricting Effort Advances in the Legislature As Chaos and Protests Engulf the Capitol

The Tennessee House has passed a newly redistricted Congressional map, which is set to eliminate the single seat Democrats hold in the state. The bill will now advance to the Senate, where the Republcian majority is expected to pass the measure on Friday.

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The state is the latest Republican-led state to pursue mid-decade redistricting, in an effort to help preserve the GOP House majority heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

🚨 BREAKING: TENNESSEE HOUSE PASSES 2026 REDISTRICTING — and liberals have thrown the chamber into complete and utter CHAOS



Democrats are going berserk in a frenzy, WALKING OUT and some even being REMOVED by officers! 🤣



9R-0D Congressional map! 🔥



What a glorious sight to… pic.twitter.com/MMMJwnacmq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: TENNESSEE HOUSE DROPS THE HAMMER



Tennessee just passed its 2026 redistricting — delivering a 9R-0D Congressional map that has Democrats in full meltdown mode!



Liberals threw the entire chamber into complete chaos, screaming, walking out in a frenzy, and some even… pic.twitter.com/OG5sJgNLIi — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 7, 2026

Democrats in the state were outraged as chaos engulfed the legislature before and after the vote, resulting in several people being forcibly removed from the chamber.

Tennessee House Republicans Pass Controversial ‘Racist’ Redistricting Map, Sparking Angry Protests pic.twitter.com/odIfs97pCi — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) May 7, 2026

This is the scene at the Tennessee Capitol as we get closer to a final vote. pic.twitter.com/z0T7lwa0gU — Phil Williams (@PhilNvestigates) May 7, 2026

That looks to be Keshaun Pearson, brother of #Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson, being removed by state troopers, as TN GOP lawmakers push to redraw Congressional maps this morning. https://t.co/PNK7UTzIA2 — Eugene Daniel TV (@eugenedanielTV) May 7, 2026

This comes shortly after the Supreme Court ruled last month that states can no longer draw congressional districts primarily based on race. Tennessee’s only remaining Democratic district was designed as a majority-Black district and is no longer protected as such under the Court’s ruling. The majority opinion held that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act does not require race-based districting to ensure minority representation, arguing that such race-based sorting exceeds the statute’s original intent and risks unconstitutional gerrymandering.

Tennessee’s lone Democratic representative is Rep. Steve Cohen, who is white.

The person who currently represents that district is an old white man who has been in power for almost 20 years. https://t.co/r02ydZJHkK pic.twitter.com/woVXTIaizY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 7, 2026

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