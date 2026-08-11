Guess Who's Paying for Rama Duwaji's Security As She Travels to Syria and Lebanon

When the public learned that Rama Duwaji, wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, celebrated the October 7 terror attacks and liked multiple posts applauding Islamic terror, antisemitism, and other things, Mamdani said his wife was a private citizen who should not be criticized.

Advertisement

That's a bunch of hooey, of course. She's the wife of the man who is running New York, the city with the world's largest Jewish population outside of Israel. Those Jewish New Yorkers, and their non-Jewish neighbors, have a right to know if the mayor's wife applauds Islamic terrorism.

But it seems Duwaji's role as a private citizen is only limited to shielding her from legitimate criticism for her antisemitism. Now that Duwaji is heading to Syria and Lebanon, she's eligible for a taxpayer-funded NYPD security detail.

NYC first lady Rama Duwaji traveling to Syria, Lebanon - with taxpayer-funded NYPD security detail: sources https://t.co/GjC4lrKnQC pic.twitter.com/bdFk8noJ81 — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2026

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji is heading to Syria and Lebanon next month – and she’s bringing along cops assigned to the first couple’s taxpayer-funded NYPD detail, The Post has learned. Duwaji will be jetting to the Middle East for a trip beginning Sept. 20 to the countries on the State Department’s “Do Not Travel” list for Americans because of dangerous conditions, a source said. The source familiar with the security detail said the first lady, who’s been described by the mayor as a “private person,” requested NYPD security – after traveling overseas last month without police protection. Duwaji, a 29-year-old Syrian-American artist, has ties to the region and refers to herself as a “Syrian Illustrator” on her website. Her parents are Syrian Muslims originally from Damascus.

So is Duwaji a "private person," or is she the wife of the NYC Mayor who gets to put the lives of New York's finest on the line so she can travel to nations on the State Department's "Do Not Travel" list?

They can pick one.

I guess they’re not calling to defund the police anymore? Maybe just this time mid-trip. — Tal Sharon (@talsharon08) August 11, 2026

They only want to defund the police insofar as the police stop actual crime and arrest actual criminals. The Left still needs the police to protect them, and to arrest people for crimes of ungoodthink and opposing the communist regime.

I heard those were dangerous countries. I guess they are safe...can we send their residents home now? — Roger (@Roger247_) August 11, 2026

That's a very good point. If Duwaji can take a little holiday there, any Syrian or Lebanese refugees can go home, too.

Why is she going there? The media are wholly incurious and refuse to ask the important questions about Duwaji's trip to these countries.

So good to see NYPD officers visiting Al-Qaeda’s Syria, while a briefing from me on Al-Qaeda plotting against the U.S. homeland was deemed “too political.” https://t.co/WSgQX0zzfN — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) August 11, 2026

Advertisement

This is (D)ifferent, of course.

On the plus side this offers a chance for her to encounter people with more moderate views than her normal circle https://t.co/08lT4D08F1 — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) August 11, 2026

That's harsh, but accurate. Duwaji is a radical Islamist who hates Jews and works with authors who called Jews "cockroaches" and other slurs. She'll be right at home in Syria and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, some journalist should ask Mamdani why she's going over there and press him to explain why defunding the police doesn't include defunding her security detail.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.