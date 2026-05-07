Trump Effect: South Carolina and Tennessee Are Drawing New Maps

You love to see this. Hours after President Trump took action against the Hoosier Republicans who refused redistricting, South Carolina and Tennessee announced new congressional maps, potentially increasing GOP seats in the House. On Tuesday, at least six of the eight Indiana State Senators who opposed redrawing their maps were voted out by their constituents. The GOP base saw betrayal and aimed to correct it.

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But more importantly, the Supreme Court approved this move to redraw congressional maps, with its decision in the Louisiana v. Callais case limiting Section II of the Voting Rights Act almost out of existence—this provision allows for congressional apportionment based on race.

🚨🚨 South Carolina to redistrict!!! 🚨🚨 https://t.co/lsiGOZjQyd — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) May 6, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The red state of Tennessee has officially RELEASED the new 2026 Congressional map that ELIMINATES the last remaining Democrat, who was drawn on the basis of race



9R-0D 🔥🔥👏🏻



Tennessee about to DELIVER!



TENNESSEE HOUSE SPEAKER: “The Supreme Court has opined that… pic.twitter.com/iiwVbJEHqQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 6, 2026

Louisiana’s map was rejected on VRA grounds. The new map included a black-majority district, which was recently ruled unconstitutional. It’s possible that no Democrat will soon be hailing from below the Mason-Dixon line. Before we panic, remember that there are virtually no Republicans from New England, so relax. Second, as The New York Times’ Bret Stephens told Bill Maher, black representation will come from the South, but it’ll be more Republican.

WILD TAKE: Bill Maher on the Supreme Court Striking Down Parts of the Voting Rights Act: “We’ve heard a lot of talk about a civil war. This is like a step toward that. I saw the map. The picture of the map of what it’s going to look like. There’s going to be no black congress… pic.twitter.com/kELhC9lDTT — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 2, 2026

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