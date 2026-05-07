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Tipsheet

Trump Effect: South Carolina and Tennessee Are Drawing New Maps

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 07, 2026 6:30 AM
Trump Effect: South Carolina and Tennessee Are Drawing New Maps
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

You love to see this. Hours after President Trump took action against the Hoosier Republicans who refused redistricting, South Carolina and Tennessee announced new congressional maps, potentially increasing GOP seats in the House. On Tuesday, at least six of the eight Indiana State Senators who opposed redrawing their maps were voted out by their constituents. The GOP base saw betrayal and aimed to correct it. 

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But more importantly, the Supreme Court approved this move to redraw congressional maps, with its decision in the Louisiana v. Callais case limiting Section II of the Voting Rights Act almost out of existence—this provision allows for congressional apportionment based on race.

Louisiana’s map was rejected on VRA grounds. The new map included a black-majority district, which was recently ruled unconstitutional. It’s possible that no Democrat will soon be hailing from below the Mason-Dixon line. Before we panic, remember that there are virtually no Republicans from New England, so relax. Second, as The New York Times’ Bret Stephens told Bill Maher, black representation will come from the South, but it’ll be more Republican. 

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2026 ELECTIONS INDIANA LOUISIANA REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT

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