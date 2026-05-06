Rampant Antisemitism Is a Feature, Not a Bug, of Mamdani's Administration

Outside of Israel, New York City is home to the world's largest Jewish population. That, I fear, may be changing dramatically in the next four years, as antisemitism in the Big Apple continues to be a major problem. Last night, antisemitic mobs swarmed outside the Park East Synagogue to harass Jews and clash with police.

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Hateful anti-Israel mob descends on historic NYC synagogue, clash with cops in chaotic protest https://t.co/aQnlXPUDke pic.twitter.com/Gawf8A59Tf — New York Post (@nypost) May 6, 2026

Here's more:

A hateful mob of keffiyeh-clad anti-Israel protesters flooded the streets near a historic Manhattan synagogue Tuesday night — clashing with cops as they repeatedly shouted, “Israel should not exist.” About 100 agitators waving Palestinian flags and banging drums swarmed about a half-block from Park East Synagogue, chanting, “Palestine will never die” and “Stop the sale of stolen land” during an event promoting real estate in Israel and the West Bank, according to shocking footage. While the East 67th Street synagogue was sealed off by police barricades, footage captured the rowdy protesters clashing with cops who were trying to force their way past the barriers into the street. Police yelled “Step back” as they shoved the unruly crowd onto the sidewalk, video shows, while counter-protesters rallied nearby.

But it didn't stop there. Those same keffiyeh-wearing bullies cornered a Jewish couple to harass them, too.

A Jewish couple was surrounded and harassed last night outside the Park East Synagogue event. Masked individuals shouted. "You rape men, you rape children. "You f**king sociopath, I see it in your eyes." Jews are starting to feel the danger of the Mamdani leadership. pic.twitter.com/cVC7KLIX46 — Canary Mission (@canarymission) May 6, 2026

What an interesting standard the Left has. "I see it in your eyes," is now grounds enough to harass Jews in New York, but pointing out trends of crime among the Black community, the transgender community, and Somali fraudsters is unacceptable racism.

This isn't the first time Jews in New York were targeted, and I fear it won't be the last. Pro-Palestine protesters descended on the Park East Synagogue back in November when it held an event with Nefesh B'nefesh, an organization that helps Jews immigrate to Israel. At the time, Mayor-elect Mamdani blamed the Jews in attendance and Nefesh B'nefesh for the mob, claiming the former broke "international law."

In December, Orthodox Jews were attacked on the city's subway system, with the attackers threatening to kill the Jews and physically assaulting them. Shortly after Mamdani was inaugurated, the same anti-Israel, pro-terrorist mobs invaded Kew Gardens Hills, cheering on Hamas and harassing the Jewish community. The pro-Hamas rhetoric was so embarrassing that a handful of New York Democrats actually were forced to condemn it for once.

In late January, a man rammed his car into Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn.

Those were all part of an alarming increase in antisemitic incidents in the city, in fact, such anti-Israel, anti-Jewish incidents rose 182 percent under Mamdani's watch.

After the Brooklyn synagogue attack, Mamdani wrote on X, "This is deeply alarming, especially given the deep meaning and history of the institution to so many in New York and around the world. Any threat to a Jewish institution or place of worship must be taken seriously. Antisemitism has no place in our city, and violence or intimidation against Jewish New Yorkers is unacceptable."

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When his voter base was cheering on Hamas in Kew Gardens Hills, Mamdani issued a statement that said, "As I said earlier today, chants in support of a terrorist organization have no place in our city. We will continue to ensure New Yorkers' safety entering and exiting houses of worship, as well as the constitutional right to protest," and when swastikas were recently painted on homes and synagogues in Queens, Mamdani was "horrified and angered."

That's all well and good, but one of Mamdani's first acts in office was to undo the antisemitism policies of his predecessor, Eric Adams. Mamdani also used his first veto to strike down a bipartisan proposal that would combat antisemitism in the city.

So, despite his public statements to the contrary, I would argue that antisemitism is exactly what Mamdani wants. After all, the guy is married to a woman who celebrated the October 7 terror attacks in Israel. While married couples can have disagreements on how to paint the bathroom, what to have for dinner, or if they should get a dog, no one marries a person who cheers on the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust unless you share the same views. Mamdani himself led an anti-Israel, pro-Hamas rally just days after the October 7 terror attacks, too.

On top of all of this, New York schools are facing a civil rights probe, thanks to the anti-Israel indoctrination of the city's students. Some of them are as young as five, and no one in Mamdani's administration has done anything to stop teachers and unions from poisoning children into hating Jews and Israel.

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Only one-third of New York Jews voted for Mamdani, so this is not a case of "you get what you vote for." Exit polling shows 63 percent voted for Cuomo, and it's easy to see why. Cuomo, as terrible as he was during COVID and as scummy as his conduct with staffers allegedly was, would not tolerate this widespread harassment of Jews in his city.

But under the Mamdani administration, it's not only tolerated but also encouraged, all the way from Gracie Mansion down to Queens.