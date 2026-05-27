President Trump Just Responded to Al Green's Crushing Defeat in Texas

President Trump has responded to Representative Al Green’s (D-TX) crushing defeat in the Democratic primary Tuesday night, as the congressman, best known for anti-Trump publicity stunts at the president’s speeches and unhinged shouting, will not be sent back to Congress.

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"Congratulations to the Dumocrat Party! Al Green, one of the most mentally deficient Congressmen in the history of our Country, has lost, in a landslide, his seat in Congress," the president wrote on Truth Social. "But I will miss that lunatic not screaming and violently waving his cane at me during my next State of the Union Speech. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! President DJT."

Trump celebrates Al Green LOSING!



“One of the most mentally deficient Congressman in the history of our Country…” pic.twitter.com/JAwmJqSDaN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 27, 2026

Rep. Green was defeated by Democrat Christian Menefee as the pair vied to represent Texas’ 18th District, which had been redrawn under Texas’s new congressional map. The primary wasn't even close, as Menefee received nearly 70 percent support from primary voters, putting an end to Green's more than 20-year career in Congress.

🚨 BREAKING: Racebaiting Democrat hack Rep. Al Green has LOST his primary, and will LOSE HIS SEAT this November



WELL DESERVED, you POS 🤣



Green has tried MULTIPLE times to impeach President Trump, and made interrupting his States of the Union a regular occurrence



Bye! 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/RUpdoBZBBk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 27, 2026

👁️NEW: Democrat Rep. Al Green has officially lost his place in Congress by an over 30-point landslide so far.



Results:



Christian Menefee: ~68–70% of the vote



Al Green: ~30–32% of the vote

Menefee won decisively in the heavily Democratic Houston-area district.



Republican-led… pic.twitter.com/dDNTI13bHX — Michael Khieu (@kingkhieu) May 27, 2026

This comes after Green was escorted out of President Trump’s State of the Union address in February for holding up a sign that read: “Black People Aren’t Apes.” The protest was in reference to a video posted online by the Trump administration that depicted Trump as a lion, or “king of the jungle,” and several Democrats as jungle creatures, with particular backlash over the depiction of former President Barack Obama as a monkey.

🚨 LMAO! President Trump just dropped this hilarious line after Dem Rep. Al Green LOST his House seat



"Al Green, one of the most mentally deficient Congressmen in the history of our Country, has lost, in a landslide, his seat in Congress - But I will miss that lunatic not… pic.twitter.com/FlVHxbNnBE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 27, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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