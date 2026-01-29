It Appears There Was Another Antisemitic Attack in New York Last Night. Here's What We Know.

New York has an antisemitism problem, and it's one that Mayor Zohran Mamdani needs to address, beyond statements on X.

Overnight, a man rammed his car into the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn.

Here's a video of the scene.

Moment suspect is detained after ramming a car into the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, New York https://t.co/VNhOKQXHsQ pic.twitter.com/MAKEXx4S5y — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 29, 2026

The suspect was immediately taken into custody.

Here's more from The New York Post:

The driver claimed to cops that he suffered some type of mechanical issue and did not make any sort of terroristic statements after he was taken into custody, sources said. Multiple witnesses told The Post that the driver was lurking outside the Brooklyn Chabad before he rushed the entrance with his car and that he is the same man they'd seen at other Chabad locations in New Jersey in recent months. "He was always asking people for help. They called the police on him before," one witness said.

A picture from inside the building showed the extent of the damage.

#BREAKING: Picture from inside the synagogue at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn.



The Terrorist removed two metal poles meant to prevent a ramming attack and struck the building five times. https://t.co/HkkqKoqGLZ pic.twitter.com/7kVOYdnqNF — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) January 29, 2026

Mamdani appeared with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at the crash site and held a press conference. Tisch said the NYPD would "significantly increase" security around houses of worship throughout the five boroughs "out of an abundance of caution."

Mamdani said, “I am relieved that no one was injured in this horrifying incident. This is deeply alarming, especially given the deep meaning and the history of the institution to so many in New York and around the world,”

In a post on X, Mamdani wrote,"This is deeply alarming, especially given the deep meaning and history of the institution to so many in New York and around the world. Any threat to a Jewish institution or place of worship must be taken seriously. Antisemitism has no place in our city, and violence or intimidation against Jewish New Yorkers is unacceptable."

I am at 770 Chabad World Headquarters in Crown Heights, where a man intentionally, and repeatedly, crashed his car into the building. I am relieved that no one was injured in this horrifying incident.



This is deeply alarming, especially given the deep meaning and history of the… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2026

The man, who is still unidentified, is now facing possible hate crime charges, according to Fox News.

The attack happened during a prayer service, where thousands of congregants were inside.

"The incident is now being investigated as a hate crime," reporter Chanley Painter said. "The man was promptly arrested."

"Multiple witnesses told The New York Post the driver was 'lurking' outside the Brooklyn synagogue before he rammed the doors with his car," Painter said.