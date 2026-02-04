Ryan Routh Has Been Sentenced After Failed Assassination Attempt on Trump
Tipsheet

Antisemitic Incidents Skyrocket on Mamdani's Watch

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 04, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

In case you were wondering what "globalize the intifada" looks like, New York — under the leadership of Mayor Zohran Mamdani — is showing us.

Shortly after Mamdani's inauguration, antisemitic protesters descended on the Kew Gardens Hills neighborhood, chanting that they stood with Hamas. It was so bad that Democrats (including Mamdani) were forced to condemn Hamas and chide their voters. Last week, a man rammed his car into Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn while hundreds of Jews were inside praying.

Advertisement

Those are just two of the many antisemitic incidents in the city, which has seen such cases skyrocket recently.

Here's more:

Hateful antisemitic incidents skyrocketed 182% across the Big Apple in January compared to a year ago, even as other crimes such as murders and shootings reached record lows, according to NYPD data.

There were 31 hate crimes against Jewish people reported in the first month of 2026, which is 20 more than the same time last year, the startling stats show.  

The concerning figures are in contrast to the record-low number of shootings and murders that took place in the city in January as New Yorkers faced below-freezing temps for much of the month.

“Unfortunately, it’s never too cold to be antisemitic,” said Michael Nussbaum, a Queens board member of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.


“The hate is going to be difficult to eliminate — it’s what’s in people’s hearts and minds,” he said.

Mamdani may pay lip service to condemning antisemitism, but his past statements and his track record reveal how he really feels about the issue.

When antisemitic mobs protested at the Park East Synagogue late last year, Mamdani blamed the Jews — specifically the group Nefesh B'nefesh — for holding an event that he claimed violated "international law." 

In December, Orthodox Jews were attacked on the city's subway system, with the victims being beaten, choked, and threatened with death.

The only way to win is to keep fighting.

It will not improve. Sadly, we fear it will get worse.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

