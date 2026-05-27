'Drop Out': Sen. Banks Torches Maine Dem Over Deleted Posts Mocking Wounded Veteran

Indiana State Sen. Jim Banks slammed Graham Platner, who’s running for U.S. Senate in Maine, for now-deleted social media posts that said a Purple Heart recipient “didn’t deserve to live.”

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Platner refused to apologize for his Reddit post that said that Teddy Daniels, who was injured during a Taliban ambush in Afghanistan in 2012, “didn’t deserve to live.”

Platner’s full post on Reddit said, “This video never gets old. Dumb motherf****r didn’t deserve to live. At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible s**t decision possible when it comes to small unit combat.”

“Dumb motherf****** didn’t deserve to live.”



Far-left Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner mocking a U.S. soldier who was shot four times in Afghanistan in a resurfaced Reddit comment.



The post made fun of Purple Heart recipient Pfc. Ted Daniels after he took incoming fire… pic.twitter.com/aD527H7dud — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 20, 2026





Graham Platner believes a Purple Heart recipient who put his life on the line to defend our nation "didn't deserve to live."



This is one of the most disgraceful and disqualifying things I've ever seen from a candidate.



Platner needs to drop-out. pic.twitter.com/taK4wzQMbO — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) May 27, 2026

Banks called on Platner to drop out of the race.

“To suggest that a Purple Heart veteran should have been shot and not come home to their family, that’s one of the most disgraceful things I’ve ever seen from any candidate who’s ever run for any office in the United States of America. Platner should drop out of the race. He’s not a serious candidate.

“Susan Collins is going to win this race in Maine by a landslide,” Banks told Fox News. “The more that the voters get to know Graham Platner, the more that the Democrats are going to realize that they own a really bad candidate, a lunatic candidate.”

Platner also said that he has a fetish for masturbating in port-a-potties in another now-deleted post. He's also taken heat for a Nazi tattoo on his chest.

WATCH



Graham Platner BOLTS inside a school entrance as he's asked: "Do you still have to masturbate when you see portapotties?" pic.twitter.com/n5TosI6VH0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2026





TIME MAGAZINE PUT MAINE DEMOCRAT GRAHAM PLATNER ON THE COVER AS A “PARTY CRASHER” — BUT NOW DEMOCRATS MAY WISH HE NEVER SHOWED UP



Resurfaced Reddit posts show Platner mocking wounded troops, attacking Chris Kyle, dismissing PTSD as an “excuse,” trashing police, and insulting… pic.twitter.com/FeL0iFaFxu — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) May 21, 2026

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Combat Veteran Teddy Daniels SLAMS Graham Platner:



“Just to have somebody like this get involved with our culture in the first place, it’s embarrassing for the entire military and veteran community.” pic.twitter.com/2jUUtBMGg1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2026

Purple Heart veteran Teddy Daniels blasts Maine Democrat Graham Platner:



"Chris Kyle was a man a hundred times greater than Graham Platner and shoes that he could never, ever fill." pic.twitter.com/eKxazegXRi — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) May 27, 2026

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