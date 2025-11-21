Guess Who Mamdani Blamed for Antisemitic Protest Outside NYC Mosque (and Why)

Wednesday night, mobs of anti-Israel, pro-Palestine protesters descended on Park East Synagogue in New York. The synagogue was hosting an event by Nefesh B'nefesh, an organization that helps Jews immigrate to Israel.

Advertisement

The protesters blocked Jews from entering the building and terrorized people inside, including 93-year-old Rabbi Arthur Schneier, a Holocaust survivor.

“It is our duty to make them think twice before holding these events,” one protest leader told the crowd. Another said, “We need to make them scared. We need to make them scared. We need to make them scared," while the crowd chanted, "From New York to Gaza, globalize the intifada."

In an unsurprising development, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is blaming the Jews, the synagogue, and Nefesh B'Nefesh.

Why? Because he claims the event "violated international law."

BREAKING @J_Insider via @matthewkassel: "Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at NYC synagogue is ‘violation of international law’"



"Mamdani's statement comes as he distanced himself from anti-Israel protesters who demonstrated outside the synagogue event"https://t.co/O4MzY0rwHh — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) November 20, 2025

Here's more:

Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City, distanced himself from a widely criticized demonstration outside a prominent synagogue in Manhattan on Wednesday night, where anti-Israel protesters were heard chanting “Death to the IDF” and “Globalize the intifada,” among other slogans, even as he suggested that the event, which provided information on immigrating to Israel, violated international law. “The mayor-elect has discouraged the language used at last night’s protest and will continue to do so,” a spokesperson for Mamdani, Dora Pekec, said in a statement to Jewish Insider on Thursday. “He believes every New Yorker should be free to enter a house of worship without intimidation, and that these sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law.”

Mamdani made the claim earlier this week that New York is "a city of international law" and he'd use that as grounds to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, should the head of the Jewish state come to the Big Apple. Now it seems he's going to use the same mentality against people and organizations who are simply enjoying their First Amendment rights.

We saw this coming.



When an elected official claims synagogues need to be checked for “violating international law,” it confirms exactly what we feared.



In NYC — the largest Jewish community outside Israel — singling out Jewish houses of worship is how double standards start.… https://t.co/eJjqpFF0in — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) November 21, 2025

"In NYC — the largest Jewish community outside Israel — singling out Jewish houses of worship is how double standards start. And once they start, they spread," Goldsheft wrote. "This is the moment our allies need to show up. If we don’t push back now, this rhetoric becomes the norm. We can’t let that happen — not here, not ever."

Hen Mazzig of the Tel Aviv Institute slammed Mamdani for this move.

SHOCKING: NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani condemned the Jewish community being harassed at their synagogue, instead of Free Palestine for protesting outside of it.



He decried the congregation for meeting to learn about Nefesh B’Nefesh and falsely claimed Jewish immigration to… pic.twitter.com/ueNPfT1mox — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 21, 2025

Advertisement

"He decried the congregation for meeting to learn about Nefesh B’Nefesh and falsely claimed Jewish immigration to Israel is 'in violation of international law,' and they misused a 'sacred space,'" Mazzig wrote.

Mazzig continued, "Clearly he does not know anything about 'international law.' There is nothing wrong with Jews immigrating to their homeland, let alone gathering in community while dozens of hateful protestors stand outside their doors hurling antisemitic insults and calling for violence against them."

"Mamdani has NO right to dictate how Jews utilize our own community spaces — or condemn Jews for wanting to leave New York while he lets antisemitism run rampant through the city," Mazzig added. "If he wants Jews to take him seriously as mayor, he can start by seriously condemning the protestors, not the Jews simply trying to live in this hostile city."

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.