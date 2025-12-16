VIP
Australia Is What Happens When You Disarm Your Citizens
Oh, We Know What the Brown University Shooter Reportedly Said Before Opening Fire
To the Shock of No One, Australian PM Says Bondi Terrorists Motivated by...
If You Were Hoping That Trump Would Tone Down His Remarks on Rob...
Nice Try, Dems, But Your Little Stunt Against Kristi Noem Last Week Imploded...
VIP
When One Seeks Updates on the Brown University Shooting, It Shouldn't Devolve Like...
Watch a Reporter Call Out the Authorities During the Last Brown University Shooting...
It’s Not Hard to NOT Be a Jerk
USA Today Journalist Doubles Down on 'Appeal to Heaven' Ignorance
After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did...
The U.S. Just Conducted Another Lethal Kinetic Strike on Narco Boats
The (Non-Christmas) Lists
Tell Me Why We Lie to Ourselves
Dreaming of a White Christmas
Tipsheet

This Is What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like: Orthodox Jews Attacked on NYC Subway

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 16, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Following Sunday's terror attack in Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, it seems antisemitism continues to rise globally, including in New York City, where Orthodox Jews were attacked and threatened on the city's subway last night.

Advertisement

The entire post reads:

According to a firsthand account, the attackers began hurling curses at the victims at the station, then boarded the train with them and escalated the violence onboard. The group choked the victims, beat them, and threatened to kill them as the train continued along the route.

“It happened about 1 hour ago on the 3 line,” the witness said. “We transferred from the 4 to the 3 at Franklin Station. They were already there, started cursing, got on the train with us, and followed us toward Kingston. We got off 1 stop before.”

The attack unfolded in front of a packed train, with Orthodox Jews singled out, physically assaulted and threatened with murder, while other passengers looked on.

This is deeply disturbing.

Recommended

After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did Shoot Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM JUDAISM NEW YORK TERRORISM

"This is the new normal in a city spiraling into chaos under radical left-wing influences. With Zohran Mamdani – the "Globalize the Intifada" champion – set to seize control as Mayor, NYC is barreling toward becoming the NEXT FRANCE: a no-go zone for Jews where open hatred reigns, synagogues need armed guards, and families hide their Stars of David in fear," Mek wrote.

As of this writing, Mamdani has not commented on the attack. We're not surprised. Before Thanksgiving, a mob of antisemitic, anti-Israel activists descended on the Park East Synagogue during an event hosted by Nefesh B'nefesh on how to immigrate to Israel. Mamdani blamed the Jews and Nefesh B'nefesh, saying the event "violated international law."

This is what "globalize the intifada" means.

If it were almost any other demographic being targeted, we'd be given lectures on racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, etc.

Advertisement

Social workers will fix this.

Many pointed out the inaction of the fellow straphangers.

It's understandable, because the last time someone tried to defend subway riders, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg tried throwing him in prison for a very long time. What do you think would happen to a Jewish man who defended himself, or a non-Jewish person who stood up to the black attackers in defense of the Jews?

Prison, that's what.

It doesn't stop with Jews, which is why we must speak up. It's wrong and should not be tolerated.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did Shoot Amy Curtis
Oh, We Know What the Brown University Shooter Reportedly Said Before Opening Fire Matt Vespa
If You Were Hoping That Trump Would Tone Down His Remarks on Rob Reiner, Think Again Matt Vespa
Nice Try, Dems, But Your Little Stunt Against Kristi Noem Last Week Imploded in Seconds Matt Vespa
It’s Not Hard to NOT Be a Jerk Derek Hunter
With Details About Rob Reiner's Son Coming to Light, It Seems This Situation Was a Ticking Time Bomb Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did Shoot Amy Curtis
Advertisement