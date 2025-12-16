This Is What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like: Orthodox Jews Attacked on NYC Subway

Following Sunday's terror attack in Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, it seems antisemitism continues to rise globally, including in New York City, where Orthodox Jews were attacked and threatened on the city's subway last night.

WILD FOOTAGE 🔴



Orthodox Jewish passengers were violently choked, assaulted, and threatened with death on a crowded New York City subway train after a group of attackers deliberately targeted them in public.



According to a firsthand account, the attackers began hurling curses… pic.twitter.com/BvZldR8Azw — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 16, 2025

The entire post reads:

According to a firsthand account, the attackers began hurling curses at the victims at the station, then boarded the train with them and escalated the violence onboard. The group choked the victims, beat them, and threatened to kill them as the train continued along the route. “It happened about 1 hour ago on the 3 line,” the witness said. “We transferred from the 4 to the 3 at Franklin Station. They were already there, started cursing, got on the train with us, and followed us toward Kingston. We got off 1 stop before.” The attack unfolded in front of a packed train, with Orthodox Jews singled out, physically assaulted and threatened with murder, while other passengers looked on.

This is deeply disturbing.

🚨 JEW HUNTING SEASON IS OFFICIALLY OPEN IN ISLAMIZED NYC!



Tonight, during Hanukkah, visibly Jewish New Yorkers returning from celebrations were brutally assaulted on the subway – shoved, threatened with DEATH, targeted simply for being Jewish.



This is NOT random.



This is… pic.twitter.com/OtaDHCk0Dx — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) December 16, 2025

"This is the new normal in a city spiraling into chaos under radical left-wing influences. With Zohran Mamdani – the "Globalize the Intifada" champion – set to seize control as Mayor, NYC is barreling toward becoming the NEXT FRANCE: a no-go zone for Jews where open hatred reigns, synagogues need armed guards, and families hide their Stars of David in fear," Mek wrote.

As of this writing, Mamdani has not commented on the attack. We're not surprised. Before Thanksgiving, a mob of antisemitic, anti-Israel activists descended on the Park East Synagogue during an event hosted by Nefesh B'nefesh on how to immigrate to Israel. Mamdani blamed the Jews and Nefesh B'nefesh, saying the event "violated international law."

Anti-Semitism is on the rise: A Jew is attacked on the New York subway. pic.twitter.com/tdygMs86xI — Eli Afriat 🇮🇱🎗 (@EliAfriatISR) December 16, 2025

This is what "globalize the intifada" means.

This is a deeply disturbing hate crime targeting young Chabad men on a train in New York, whose only act was sharing the light of Hanukkah.

Such acts of hatred must be unequivocally condemned, and those responsible must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/FB9vz3MZcO — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) December 16, 2025

If it were almost any other demographic being targeted, we'd be given lectures on racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, etc.

Violent assault on Orthodox Jews on the subway in NYC. Group of men violently choked, assaulted, and threatened to kill the victims



Can’t wait for Mamdani to defund NYPD! What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/Ha3Ub1n5Cj — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) December 16, 2025

Social workers will fix this.

Many pointed out the inaction of the fellow straphangers.

And an entire train full of people stood by and did nothing. — David Draiman 🟦🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) December 16, 2025

It's understandable, because the last time someone tried to defend subway riders, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg tried throwing him in prison for a very long time. What do you think would happen to a Jewish man who defended himself, or a non-Jewish person who stood up to the black attackers in defense of the Jews?

Prison, that's what.

If you think this is only against the Jews and has nothing to do with you, be patient, you’re next. https://t.co/YgZv7lpiFt — Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) December 16, 2025

It doesn't stop with Jews, which is why we must speak up. It's wrong and should not be tolerated.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

