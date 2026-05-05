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Tipsheet

New York City Schools Face Civil Rights Probe Over Anti-Israel Indoctrination

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 1:30 PM
New York City Schools Face Civil Rights Probe Over Anti-Israel Indoctrination
AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File

A month ago, we told you how anti-semitic, anti-Israel indoctrination is on the rise in America's public schools. In Chicago, where far too many children are illiterate and New York City, where things are only marginally better, so-called "educators" are focused not on reading and math, but on the "Palestinian cause" and Gaza. 

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New York City schools are now looking at a probe from the Trump administration over possible civil rights violations.

Here's more:

New York City Public Schools are under investigation by the Trump administration over allegations that a group of anti-Israel teachers sought to sow "hatred towards Jewish students" during classroom instruction.

The Education Department's Office for Civil Rights announced its investigation into the nation's largest public school system nearly two weeks ago after receiving reports that teachers were organizing seminars propping up the Palestinian resistance and labeling Zionists as "genocidal white supremacists."

"No child should be taught by his or her teachers to hate their peers. Neither should Jewish children be taught that being Jewish somehow makes them inherently guilty or proponents of hate and violence," Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement. "Discrimination has no place in our schools, and, unlike the previous Administration, the Trump Administration will not turn a blind eye to antisemitic harassment."

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM CIVIL RIGHTS EDUCATION HAMAS ISRAEL

The Department of Education also issued a press release on the investigation, saying New York City schools violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Today, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) opened an investigation into the New York City Department of Education (NYCDOE) to determine whether NYCDOE violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI) by discriminating against Jewish students. 

Many reports received by OCR indicate that a group of NYCDOE employees organized a series of teaching seminars focused on “Palestine, Zionism, and Resistance.” The so-called “NYC Educators for Palestine” allegedly teach children as young as five about “contemporary and historical Palestinian resistance,” that Zionists are “genocidal white supremacists,” and to support the federally designated terrorist organization Hamas and its “martyrs” (i.e. dead terrorists). Complaints received by OCR allege that these actions in NYCDOE teach and sow hostility and hatred towards Jewish students, potentially creating a hostile environment. 

...

On January 29, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order titled Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism, stating that it is “the policy of the United States to combat anti-Semitism vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools.”  

Title VI and its implementing regulations prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in educational programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.  

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This would not be tolerated against any other minority demographic group.

Someone should reach out to this teacher.

Public schools are indoctrination centers. They don't educate.

This is a problem, too.

Mamdani used his first veto on a bipartisan measure that would combat antisemitism in New York City, and then he acted surprised and angry when swastikas were painted on homes and synagogues in Queens.

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We can all guess what's in that curriculum.

This is a welcome probe. Antisemitism and anti-Israel propaganda have no place in our schools and are a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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