The Guy Who Vetoed Antisemitism Legislation Wants Us to Know He's Deeply Offended by Swastikas

On his first day in office, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani moved to change the definition of antisemitism established by his predecessor, Eric Adams. He received significant backlash for it, but that didn't matter.

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“I was proud yesterday to sign a number of executive orders that will give my administration a clean slate to get to work on delivering a new era for New Yorkers, one where they can envision living an affordable and dignified life,” Mamdani said at the time.

A couple of weeks ago, his first veto targeted a bipartisan effort to combat antisemitism in his city. Now the guy whose wife celebrated the October 7 terror attacks and the slaughter of Jews wants us to know he's "horrified and angered" after someone painted swastikas on homes and synagogues in Queens.

I am horrified and angered by the swastikas painted on homes and synagogues in Queens, including on a plaque honoring survivors of Kristallnacht. This is not just vandalism — it is a deliberate act of antisemitic hatred meant to instill fear.⁰⁰There is no place for antisemitism… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 4, 2026

"I am horrified and angered by the swastikas painted on homes and synagogues in Queens, including on a plaque honoring survivors of Kristallnacht. This is not just vandalism — it is a deliberate act of antisemitic hatred meant to instill fear. There is no place for antisemitism in Queens or anywhere in our city. I stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors. Their safety, dignity, and belonging are non-negotiable. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating and I am confident those responsible will be held accountable," Mamdani wrote on X.

Forgive us if we don't believe him.

17 days after the Oct 7 Massacre, while Israel was still sifting through ashes to identify the 1200+ Jews who were raped, kidnapped & murdered, Zohran Mamdani led a pro-Hamas rally calling for the destruction of Israel. pic.twitter.com/EMkvFQg07m — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 4, 2026

Yeah, he's not "horrified and angered." At all.

What did y'all think “Globalize the Intifada” meant? vibes? papers? essays? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 4, 2026

He knows what it means. And this is exactly it.

Antisemitic incidents have increased by 182% since you took office. You’re responsible for this. — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 4, 2026

Yes, he is.

Faux outrage from a man who campaigned on allowing Jew-hatred to flourish in NYC — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 4, 2026

That's exactly what this is: faux outrage. He's saying this because he's the Mayor. He has no plan or intention to do anything to address it. For him, antisemitism is a feature, not a bug, of his administration's policies.

Your wife celebrated October 7. https://t.co/QHsfcegjEZ — Casey Babb (@DrCaseyBabb) May 4, 2026

Never forget that.

You don't marry someone who celebrates the largest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust if you don't agree with it.

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I’m horrified you break bread with Hasan Piker and Mahmoud Kahlil. https://t.co/Qxx1kJ7J5x — Daniel S. Loeb (@DanielSLoeb1) May 4, 2026

You know him by the company he keeps.

Its going to get worse if people are just allowed to target any Jew they see.



Its become the normal with the lunatics.



Its creating VANILLA ISIS and when the big thing happens I wont be surprised. https://t.co/M43DmtXSxG — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) May 4, 2026

Sadly, something big will probably happen and the people who support Mamdani will applaud, just like his wife.

This is very revealing as a bunch of Leftists and anti-Trump so-called "conservatives" seem to suddenly have no problem with Nazis and Nazi imagery, as evidenced by their support of Graham Platner in Maine.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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