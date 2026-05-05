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The Guy Who Vetoed Antisemitism Legislation Wants Us to Know He's Deeply Offended by Swastikas

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 8:00 AM
The Guy Who Vetoed Antisemitism Legislation Wants Us to Know He's Deeply Offended by Swastikas
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

On his first day in office, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani moved to change the definition of antisemitism established by his predecessor, Eric Adams. He received significant backlash for it, but that didn't matter. 

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“I was proud yesterday to sign a number of executive orders that will give my administration a clean slate to get to work on delivering a new era for New Yorkers, one where they can envision living an affordable and dignified life,” Mamdani said at the time.

A couple of weeks ago, his first veto targeted a bipartisan effort to combat antisemitism in his city. Now the guy whose wife celebrated the October 7 terror attacks and the slaughter of Jews wants us to know he's "horrified and angered" after someone painted swastikas on homes and synagogues in Queens.

"I am horrified and angered by the swastikas painted on homes and synagogues in Queens, including on a plaque honoring survivors of Kristallnacht. This is not just vandalism — it is a deliberate act of antisemitic hatred meant to instill fear.  There is no place for antisemitism in Queens or anywhere in our city. I stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors. Their safety, dignity, and belonging are non-negotiable.  The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating and I am confident those responsible will be held accountable," Mamdani wrote on X.

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Forgive us if we don't believe him.

Yeah, he's not "horrified and angered." At all.

He knows what it means. And this is exactly it.

Yes, he is.

That's exactly what this is: faux outrage. He's saying this because he's the Mayor. He has no plan or intention to do anything to address it. For him, antisemitism is a feature, not a bug, of his administration's policies.

Never forget that.

You don't marry someone who celebrates the largest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust if you don't agree with it.

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You know him by the company he keeps.

Sadly, something big will probably happen and the people who support Mamdani will applaud, just like his wife.

This is very revealing as a bunch of Leftists and anti-Trump so-called "conservatives" seem to suddenly have no problem with Nazis and Nazi imagery, as evidenced by their support of Graham Platner in Maine.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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