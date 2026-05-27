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Tipsheet

U.S. Military Reportedly Shoots Down 4 Iranian Drones Launched at Commercial Ship

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 27, 2026 9:02 PM
U.S. Military Reportedly Shoots Down 4 Iranian Drones Launched at Commercial Ship
AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File

The U.S. has reportedly shot down several drones launched from Iran at a U.S. commercial ship and then destroyed a drone-launching unit, according to a report from Axios.

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The strike defended a ship near the Strait of Hormuz, which the U.S. has blockaded since April 13, while the U.S. and Iran negotiate a possible end to the conflict that started on Feb. 28.

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FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY


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