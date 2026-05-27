U.S. Military Reportedly Shoots Down 4 Iranian Drones Launched at Commercial Ship

The U.S. has reportedly shot down several drones launched from Iran at a U.S. commercial ship and then destroyed a drone-launching unit, according to a report from Axios.

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The strike defended a ship near the Strait of Hormuz, which the U.S. has blockaded since April 13, while the U.S. and Iran negotiate a possible end to the conflict that started on Feb. 28.

🚨A senior U.S. official said Iran fired 4 one-way drones at a U.S. commercial ship. The U.S. military shot down the drones and attacked another Iranian drone launching unit on the ground before it launched, the official added — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 27, 2026

US official tells @AlMonitor: US military shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that “posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz” tonight.



US forces also struck an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone, official says. 1/2 — Jared Szuba (@JM_Szuba) May 28, 2026

The site that was struck in Iran was a ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a drone https://t.co/jiHx9n2u9C — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) May 28, 2026

US official: CENTCOM forces shot down 4 Iranian drones posing threat around Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces also struck Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas about to launch a 5th drone. Actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire. — Howard Altman (@haltman) May 28, 2026





🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Iran has just been STRUCK by the US military, 4 Iranian drones were blown up and a military site was BOMBED before it could send off another one



The defensive strikes are "intended to MAINTAIN the ceasefire." 🇺🇸



Iran reported explosions in Bandar Abbas.



The… pic.twitter.com/DXAPqLBmwg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 28, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: The US military has conducted MORE defensive strikes on southern Iran, targeting sites believed to pose a threat to U.S. forces



Multiple Iranian drones have also been shot down



Keep praying for our troops 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ijfyCbQjdW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: The US military has STRUCK Iranian drones and destroyed a drone-launching unit, after Iran FIRED at a US commercial ship — Axios



Iran had reported EXPLOSIONS in Bandar Abbas, along the Strait



These are SELF DEFENSE strikes again, and an official told Reuters that… pic.twitter.com/kYIidgIHoF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 27, 2026

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