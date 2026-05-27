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Buffalo Cheats Death Over Striking Resemblance to Trump

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | May 27, 2026 4:15 PM
Buffalo Cheats Death Over Striking Resemblance to Trump
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

An albino buffalo named “Donald Trump” in Bangladesh is now headed to a zoo instead of being sacrificed for Eid al-Adha, which is an Islamic holiday taking place this week.

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Bangladeshi Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said that “at the last moment, the decision was made to avoid the buffalo being sacrificed due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest,” according to Reuters regarding the government's choice.   

Images of the buffalo blew up on social media due to the animal’s striking resemblance to President Donald Trump, specifically the animal's blonde combover hairstyle that the president is known for. 

"We have designated a shed for the albino buffalo and assigned a caregiver,” Atiqur Rahman, the Bangladesh National Zoo’s curator, said, according to AFP. 

"He will be quarantined for two weeks,” Rahman added.

The outlet reported that the buffalo had already been purchased to meet its eventual death. The buffalo's original owner said that it was in the spirit of the religious holiday for the animal to still be sacrificed despite the local and international attention surrounding 'Trump.'

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“I am going to miss Donald Trump. But that is the core spirit of Eid al-Adha – making a sacrifice,” the owner, Zia Uddin Mridha, told The Telegraph

This is not the first time an animal has been compared to the president due to their hair or appearance.

For example, PBS reported in 2016 on a caterpillar in Peru that the outlet said “looks like Donald Trump.”

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