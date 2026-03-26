Join Us in Ending the Schumer Shutdown and Help Us Stand Up for the American People

The Democratic Party has kept the government partially shut down for almost six weeks. During this time, government employees like TSA agents have been working without pay. The ones that haven't quit, that is, as hundreds have left the agency, more than likely in an effort to find work that isn't subject to the whim of fickle Democrats.

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On March 20, those Democrats once again rejected a bill that would have reopened the government. As of this morning, they haven't gotten their latest list of demands to Senate Majority Leader John Thune. The GOP offered to fund all of DHS except for ICE’s deportation wing (ERO), but the deal wouldn’t include the major ICE reforms Dems have been demanding (unmasking, judicial warrants).

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the lack of reforms is unacceptable and that Democrats would ask for even more concessions, especially when it comes to ICE funding.

ICE was fully funded through 2029 as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill, so those impacts wouldn't necessarily be felt immediately. It's also possible to address ICE funding through stand-alone bills via reconciliation down the road.

As we said earlier, the GOP should not cave on any more concessions to the Democrats, especially not when it comes to defunding and abolishing ICE, which is nothing more than a back-door way to repeal America's immigration laws, dissolve our borders, and end our status as a sovereign nation.

And that's what the push to abolish ICE is all about: ending our immigration laws. Democrats don't have the spine to admit that publicly, yet. It would be electoral suicide. But if you remove the agency tasked with enforcing our immigration laws, those laws are — by default — rendered null and void. We've seen the destruction that comes with ignoring laws in blue cities.

Now imagine that on a national scale. Imagine a return to the Biden years, where tens of thousands of illegals — unvetted, unvaccinated, unemployed — flow across our border with no regard for the safety or economic benefit of American citizens.

Democrats have a vested interest in unfettered illegal immigration, after all. They allow illegal immigrants to vote and to cause chaos in our cities because it all serves to advance their political agenda. And they do not care how many Americans suffer or die because of it.

After 18-year-old Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, Democrats blamed President Trump, guns, and everything but their immigration policies.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he would continue to protect illegal immigrants in his city, no matter how many young women get gunned down while out walking with their friends. He did this at a naming ceremony for a city plow called "Abolish ICE," by the way, because he's as tactless as he is concerned about the safety of his city.

🚨 Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says he's going to "double down" on protecting illegal aliens from ICE even after the murder of Sheridan Gorman:



"This tragedy is not going to deter us from our work." pic.twitter.com/5voIHQWAvO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 25, 2026

Gorman's family is just the latest to join the Angel Families, a sad club of Americans who have lost loved ones at the hands of illegal immigrants. Several families joined President Trump at the White House last month for a remembrance ceremony. Meanwhile, Democrats won't even apologize because Gorman's death isn't a tragedy to them. It's merely an inconvenience, an ideological road bump on their path to impose their political will on the rest of us.

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Through all of this suffering, through the absence of pay for TSA workers and the Americans who are missing flights or spending hours standing in line at airports, Democrats continue on without a care in the world. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz said his party is "serene" about the shutdown, and they've admitted it's hurting people. It doesn't matter to them, because — as Sen. Chris Murphy said — the people the Democrats really care about are the illegal immigrants, not the American citizens.

In addition to the death and destruction, illegal immigrants have cost American taxpayers billions of dollars in social welfare programs and massive amounts of fraud. In Minnesota alone, that fraud exceeds $9 billion, and dozens have been convicted of stealing money from programs like Medicare and Feeding Our Future. They're even sending money overseas to terrorists, like the Somali-based Al-Shabaab. In 2023 alone, the cost of supporting illegal immigrants topped $150 billion.

How many more young women have to die? How many more families have to suffer? Isn't it enough that Sheridan Gorman, Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, Grant Ronnebeck, Javier "Harvey" Vega Jr., and Joshua Wilkerson are dead? They're just a few of the people killed by the Democratic Party's immigration policies. And how much more of our money do we have to spend to support people who shouldn't be in our nation in the first place?

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Make no mistake: If the Democrats get their way, if ICE is defunded and our immigration laws neutered, there will be more names added to that list. And they'll take billions more of our hard-earned money.

Our families deserve better. Our nation deserves better.

This isn't just about President Trump's agenda. It's about protecting American citizens, American borders, and American sovereignty. It's about ensuring we still have a nation governed by the rule of law and not the ego and agenda of Democrats.

We here at Townhall are determined to end the Democrats' shutdown and their war on our immigration law. We do that by tirelessly sharing the truth about Democrats and our political process every single day. We will keep highlighting the Democrats' hypocrisy, their dangerous policies, and how they refuse to stand up for the American people.

And we'll keep doing it until the shutdown ends and Democrats are defeated in the 2026 midterms and the 2028 election.

That's where you come in, dear readers.

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