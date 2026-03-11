Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The International Energy Agency
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
The February Inflation Report Is Here
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House Health Clinics
Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls Fishing Torture?
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 11, 2026 12:30 PM
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
Not too terribly long ago, Democrats — including Rep. Katherine Clark and Sen. Chris Coons — said they planned to use last fall's shutdown and the suffering of the American people it caused as political leverage to get what they wanted. They ended up not getting that, but they thrived on making Americans' lives difficult for their own political gain.

We're back in a partial government shutdown, and it's once again something the Democrats are hoping to use for their political agenda. This time, they want to defund the Department of Homeland Security, abolish ICE, and essentially do away with America's borders and immigration enforcement so they can import millions of immigrants, give them benefits, and grant them the right to vote in our elections, thus cementing the Democrats as a permanent ruling class.

Right now, Americans are spending hours in airport security lines while TSA agents go unpaid, and with the summer travel season around the corner, it's only going to get worse. On top of that, the U.S Consulate in Toronto was targeted by gunfire, a terrorist killed two people at an Austin, Texas, bar (while wearing a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt), and two ISIS-inspired terrorists tried to kill anti-Islam protesters in New York City.

Despite this, Democrats feel "serene" about the shutdown, according to Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz.

Lines at airport security checkpoints are now hours long, with some spilling out of the building and into the parking lot. The bad optics and suffering made the Democrats fold after 43 days during the last shutdown. With Easter and spring break travel coming up, they're bound to face consequences for this performative nonsense again.

This needs to be another midterm ad, and the American people need to know that the Democratic Party doesn't care about them. Not only did President Trump demonstrate this at the State of the Union address, but Democrats prove it every single day, by making Americans suffer for their party's political gain, while not losing a wink of sleep over it.

