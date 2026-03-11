Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown

Not too terribly long ago, Democrats — including Rep. Katherine Clark and Sen. Chris Coons — said they planned to use last fall's shutdown and the suffering of the American people it caused as political leverage to get what they wanted. They ended up not getting that, but they thrived on making Americans' lives difficult for their own political gain.

We're back in a partial government shutdown, and it's once again something the Democrats are hoping to use for their political agenda. This time, they want to defund the Department of Homeland Security, abolish ICE, and essentially do away with America's borders and immigration enforcement so they can import millions of immigrants, give them benefits, and grant them the right to vote in our elections, thus cementing the Democrats as a permanent ruling class.

Right now, Americans are spending hours in airport security lines while TSA agents go unpaid, and with the summer travel season around the corner, it's only going to get worse. On top of that, the U.S Consulate in Toronto was targeted by gunfire, a terrorist killed two people at an Austin, Texas, bar (while wearing a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt), and two ISIS-inspired terrorists tried to kill anti-Islam protesters in New York City.

Despite this, Democrats feel "serene" about the shutdown, according to Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz.

SHOT: “More than 300 TSA officials have quit during the latest DHS shutdown, with call out rates more than doubling at airports nationwide.” (CBS News)



CHASER: “[Democrats] are very serene with what is going on,” says Sen. Schatz. pic.twitter.com/xQWfzdEBN2 — Ryan Wrasse (@RWrasse) March 11, 2026

Lines at airport security checkpoints are now hours long, with some spilling out of the building and into the parking lot. The bad optics and suffering made the Democrats fold after 43 days during the last shutdown. With Easter and spring break travel coming up, they're bound to face consequences for this performative nonsense again.

Multiple terror attacks, multiple bomb threats in airports, airports in chaos..



But Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz feels “serene“ about continuing to hold homeland security funding hostage to protest ICE. https://t.co/trnAILsfHN — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) March 11, 2026

This needs to be another midterm ad, and the American people need to know that the Democratic Party doesn't care about them. Not only did President Trump demonstrate this at the State of the Union address, but Democrats prove it every single day, by making Americans suffer for their party's political gain, while not losing a wink of sleep over it.

