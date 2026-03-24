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Tipsheet

Senator Chris Murphy Told the Nation Who Democrats Really Care About, and It Shows

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 24, 2026 7:30 AM
Senator Chris Murphy Told the Nation Who Democrats Really Care About, and It Shows
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We appreciate this moment of candor from Senator Chris Murphy, which dates back to 2024, because it not only confirms what we've known for a while — that Democrats do not care about Americans — it will make for a fantastic midterm ad.

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Murphy joined Chris Hayes in February of that year, where he made the admission that Democrats care the most about undocumented migrants.

"The negotiation didn't have a path to citizenship," Hayes says. "It was entirely on their terms in order to get Ukraine funding, right?"

"That's been a failed play for 20 years, so you are right that that has been the Democratic strategy for 30 years, maybe," Murphy replies, "and it has failed to deliver for the people we care about most: the undocumented Americans that are in this country."

There's no such thing as an "undocumented American," Senator. They're illegal immigrants and they should be deported.

Just last week, Sheridan Gorman was gunned down by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela in Chicago while she was on a walk with friends. She was 18 years old. Not a single Democrat has expressed sadness or concern for Gorman and her family. In fact, Democratic Chicago alderwoman blamed Gorman, saying she must have "startled" the person with a gun and that she was "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

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Related:

CHICAGO CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Yes, he did.

Yes, and it's very telling that they're upset about getting caught saying this stuff and not because they support it.

Senator Bernie Moreno called Murphy's comments "sick stuff."

It has been proven true for months now. Democrats hate Americans and care about illegal aliens.

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Don't forget that. In Murphy's mind, they're already "Americans" (they're not), which means they have full rights of Americans, including the ability to vote for the Democrats who hate actual American citizens. This is why Democrats are refusing to pay TSA agents, allowing Americans to suffer while traveling, and putting our safety at risk: they're doing it because they care more about illegals than the rest of us.

This should be a midterm ad running everywhere tomorrow.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

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Liberal Supreme Court Justice Got Smacked Down During Arguments Over Mail-in Ballots Matt Vespa
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