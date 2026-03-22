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Tipsheet

300+ TSA Agents Quit As Democrats' DHS Shutdown Drags into Sixth Week

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 22, 2026 4:00 PM
300+ TSA Agents Quit As Democrats' DHS Shutdown Drags into Sixth Week
AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi

Travelers at airports across the nation face long lines as over 300 Transportation Security Agents have reportedly quit after not being paid. 

Democrat lawmakers refused to fund part of the Department of Homeland Security after Feb. 14. 

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President Donald Trump said that he’ll send Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to help airports. 


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