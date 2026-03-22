300+ TSA Agents Quit As Democrats' DHS Shutdown Drags into Sixth Week

Travelers at airports across the nation face long lines as over 300 Transportation Security Agents have reportedly quit after not being paid.

Democrat lawmakers refused to fund part of the Department of Homeland Security after Feb. 14.

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President Donald Trump said that he’ll send Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to help airports.

.@RealTomHoman: This is about helping TSA do their mission, and getting the American public though the airports as quick as we can. There are roles we can play to relieve TSA officers from roles such as guarding an exit, so they can get back to the scanning machines. https://t.co/bv5w5f0Wl0 pic.twitter.com/e9A01fSfTk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 22, 2026

NEW: On ABC, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy forecasts “it’ll get much” worse at TSA lines and that another wave of resignations could happen Thursday or Friday — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 22, 2026





Some of the worst TSA lines I’ve seen at major airports across the country on Sunday morning as the shutdown enters a sixth week.



Here’s where folks are encountering gnarly delays ⬇️⬇️ — Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) March 22, 2026

🚨HOLY CRAP!!!



The Atlanta TSA line has now stretched to a stunning 153 minute-wait-time... AT 6AM IN THE MORNING!!!!



The line is WRAPPING AROUND BAGGAGE CLAIM!!!



THIS IS PURE INSANITY!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2MluEMjitJ — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 22, 2026

TRAVEL NIGHTMARE IN ATLANTA.



The American People are paying the price for the Democrats’ DHS shutdown as security lines keep getting longer across the country.



End the chaos and REOPEN DHS NOW. https://t.co/oouikb2sxP — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 22, 2026

Precheck line at the Houston airport this morning. Never seen it like this before pic.twitter.com/0lx5tzzUNa — Nick Scurfield (@NickScurfield) March 22, 2026





Democrats want to defund ICE to protect ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS at the expense of AMERICANS. Think about that.



We should NOT be used as political pawns. @SenSchumer stop your games and pay our @TSA workers🇺🇸 https://t.co/oFrkNAHnUs — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) March 22, 2026

Congressional Democrats have kept DHS shut down for more than a month in order to protest and defund the agency tasked with deporting monsters like this. Local and state Democrats prevent authorities from cooperating with that agency. And now another woman is dead. https://t.co/Q83Q0Dxlhn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 22, 2026

It’s time for Democrats to end their reckless DHS shutdown. https://t.co/BxuKIHzB7N — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 22, 2026

Democrats in Congress are forcing travelers to wait in hours-long lines at airports while also depriving federal workers of paychecks to feed their families.



Why?



For 37 days, Democrats have kept DHS shut down because they care more about illegal aliens than American citizens. pic.twitter.com/w9u0KJ0hYJ — Pat Adams (@PatAdams96) March 22, 2026





🚨 HOLY CRAP. Even fake news Margaret Brennan just CALLED OUT Dem Rep. Jason Crow for inflicting pain on TSA agents and the American people



"Look at Denver Airport near YOUR district. They're asking people to donate GIFT CARDS for TSA agents to make ends meet...This is hurting… pic.twitter.com/QpG9266cbH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 22, 2026

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This TSA catastrophe is the Democrat Party in a nutshell. They are directly causing immense hardship for American citizens, all for the sake of foreign invaders who don’t belong in this country. This is their Foreigners First ideology perfectly illustrated. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 22, 2026

I genuinely wonder if most Americans realize that these long lines at the airports are because Democrats refuse to fund DHS? https://t.co/aXYIxYhQur — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 22, 2026

Democrats are bringing this country to a screeching halt… all to protect criminal aliens https://t.co/qhmhJU80xh — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 22, 2026

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