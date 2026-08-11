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Republicans for Talarico Disbands After We Learned It Was a Really Just a Bunch of Democrats

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 11, 2026 2:00 PM
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Republicans for Talarico Disbands After We Learned It Was a Really Just a Bunch of Democrats
AP Photo/Brenda Bazán

Whenever Democrats tout a group of Republicans who are suddenly on board with their most radical candidates, it's a safe bet that those "Republicans" are actually Democrats pretending to be conservatives to help push a political narrative.

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That's the case with "Republicans for Talarico," a

Here's some more:

Leftist outlet MS NOW aired a segment featuring three Texas women who identified themselves as Republicans and vowed to cross over for James Talarico — but records show at least some of them have voted in Democratic primaries and donated to liberal candidates and causes.

Talarico, who has sparked backlash for his fringe views on Christianity, affection for transgender children, and disdain for the American flag, is banking on Republican crossover support to become the first Texas Democrat elected statewide in decades.


“Republicans for Talarico is as real as the six genders that Talarico claims exist, but has yet to explain what they are. This lame rebrand of White Dudes for Kamala is full of lifelong Democrat donors, activists, and other losers,” RNC spokesman Zach Kraft said in a statement to The Daily Wire.

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Fox News reports that a Talarico campaign spokesperson said the women in the ad had no ties to his campaign, of course.

A total shame. Not.

Remember "White Dudes for Harris"? Good times.

Yep. Every single election they drag them out.

Democrats do not have good fiscal policy, and it's been clear for a while they do not listen to their voters.

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"I searched her history and found stuff with her talking about how she’d left the Republican Party because it was too radical … in 2008. Because John McCain was too radical for her," the user wrote.

These are the same people trying to claim Susan Collins is an "extremist."

Yes, and we're going to expose them for the Democrat ops that they are. It's all a psy-op to prop up Talarico, who is going to lose in Texas because every position he holds is as un-American and anti-Texas as you can get.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TEXAS
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